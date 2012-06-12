HK shares seen weaker, banks to support after China data

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to fall on Tuesday, tracking a pullback in global markets on worries about the euro zone, although financial stocks may help limit losses after better-than-expected new loans data for May from Chinese banks.

The Hang Seng index surged 2.4 percent on Monday to post its best one-day gain since Jan 17. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms also rose 2.4 percent.

While European markets overnight started on a firm footing the rally quickly fizzled out as investors raised concerns over the details on the Spanish bank bailout and focus shifted to Italy as the next country that could require assistance.

Banking shares in Hong Kong are likely to provide some support for the broader market after data released on Monday just ahead of the closing bell in Hong Kong showed Chinese banks issued new loans well ahead of forecasts in May.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei were down 1.7 percent while South Korea’s KOSPI was off 1.3 percent as of 0045 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* China Southern Airlines, the country’s top carrier by fleet size, said on Monday it would get a cash injection of up to 2 billion yuan ($314 million) from its state-owned parent, to help lower debt amid global economic uncertainty and high fuel costs.

* China Eastern Airlines , one of China’s top three carriers, aims to cut its debt-to-assets ratio to below 70 percent by the end of 2015 from its current 81 percent, its chairman said on Monday, amid a new round of government capital injections to support the aviation industry.

* The London Metal Exchange, the world’s biggest metals marketplace, is considering bids from InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx). Industry sources have said the bids for the LME, the world’s biggest metals marketplace, are around 1.3 billion pounds ($2 billion).

* Chinese car maker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Monday that sales rose 5.5 percent in May from a year earlier to 32,817 vehicles.

* Li NIng Co Ltd said it expected to see a substantial decline in profit for the first half and full year of 2012. For statement click: here

CONFERENCE

- Fitch global banking conference to highlight key credit issues shaping global and Asia-Pacific economies and their banks

MARKET EVENTS

- Baoxin Auto Group lTD AGM

- China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd AGM in China

- China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd AGM in Beijing

- Digital China Holdings Ltd final results

- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd final results

- Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Ltd final results

- Huaneng Power International Inc. AGM in Beijing

ECONOMIC DATA

- China M2 money supply for May (10-15)

- China new yuan loans for May (10-15)

- China outstanding loan growth for May (10-15)

- UK industrial output for April

- UK manufacturing output for April

- UK trade balance for April

- US import and export prices for May

- US IBD economic optimism for June

- Japan machinery orders for April (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)