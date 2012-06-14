HK stocks seen drifting lower, Esprit to resume trade

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are poised to start weaker on Thursday after weak U.S. retail sales data added to concerns over the global economy, giving risk-averse investors little reason to make big bets.

Trade in Esprit Holdings Ltd will resume after the shares were suspended on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.8 percent on Wednesday in light trading, largely on the back of gains in Chinese insurers. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms closed up 1.5 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.7 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI had lost 0.1 percent as of 0045 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* The chairman of Esprit Holdings Ltd resigned on Wednesday, dealing a double blow to the clothing retailer a day after its chief executive stepped down in a move that wiped out nearly a quarter of the company’s share price. The resignations have cast a cloud over the Europe-focused company’s HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion) restructuring plan and put it firmly on the radar of private equity buyers.

* Wind turbine makers Xinjiang Goldwind and China Datang, after Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems said it would sell a tower factory in Denmark to Chinese group Titan Wind Energy for an undisclosed sum.

* A Chinese-born Swedish investor with Japanese support has agreed to buy bankrupt automaker Saab Automobile and plans to bring it back to life as a maker of electric cars, with an initial focus on the Chinese market. Saab’s woes contrasted with rival Volvo, successfully rescued by Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd in 2010.

* West China Cement Ltd said net profit in the six months to June 30 could more than halve due to lower cement product prices in Shaanxi Province. For statement clicks here

MARKET EVENTS

- CIAM Group Ltd AGM

- DVN (Holdings) Ltd AGM

- Franshion Properties (China) Ltd AGM

- Qianlong Technology International Holdings Ltd AGM in Shanghai

- Sinofert Holdings Ltd AGM

- Yue Da Mining Holdings Ltd AGM

ECONOMIC DATA

- Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release Hong Kong Exchange Fund Foreign Assets for May

- Hong Kong industrial production index for Q1

- US consumer price index for May

- US current account for Q1

- Japan industrial output for April

- Japan capacity utility index change for April

- Japan BOJ rate decision for June (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by John Mair)