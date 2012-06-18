Hong Kong shares seen higher after Greek vote

June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were expected to start higher on Monday after pro-bailout parties won a slim majority in Greece’s election, a result seen as crucial to European leaders’ efforts to hold the euro together.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI were each up 2.2 percent at 0047 GMT.

A higher start would build on gains made last Friday when the Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong both gained 2.4 percent.

With around 97 percent of the vote counted, the Greek election looked set to deliver a government led by conservative New Democracy, heading a coalition broadly committed to a 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

* Trading in shares of China Pharmaceutical Group Ltd was suspended on Monday pending the release of a very substantial acquisition transaction, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

* The Hong Kong stock exchange agreed to pay 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to buy the London Metal Exchange, a British institution and the world’s biggest marketplace for industrial metals, underscoring the global shift in manufacturing to Asia.

* Japanese pachinko tycoon Kazuo Okada has escalated his legal battle against Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn, seeking a preliminary injunction to protect his stake in Wynn Resorts -- parent of Wynn Macau -- the latest blow between the two billionaires who were partners for more than a decade.

* Shares of Samsonite International, the world’s biggest luggage maker, fell more than 16 percent on Friday after Hong Kong’s consumer products watchdog said it found parts of certain suitcases containing high levels of chemicals that may be carcinogenic. It said its products were safe and the incident would not have any material impact on results.

Samsonite said it has already withdrawn its Tokyo Chic luggage from all of its points of sale in Hong Kong, and will arrange to replace the side-carrying handles of its Tokyo Chic luggage with the next generation handle for concerned customers in the Hong Kong market. For statement click here

* Nordic dairy group Arla said on Friday it would make a large investment in China, becoming an indirect shareholder in China’s Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd, and would expand the Arla brand to new product categories for sale in China.

* Private equity firm Hopu Investment Management has sold its investment in China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd, to Nordic cooperative dairy Arla Foods Amba, China Mengniu said on Friday. For statement click here

* Alibaba.com Ltd said the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has approved the withdrawal of its listing effective after close of trading on June 20. For statement click here

* United Company Rusal Plc, the world’s largest aluminium maker, said on Monday it proposed to issue up to 30 billion rubles ($927 million) in corporate bonds to fund capital expenditures. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)