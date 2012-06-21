FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares set to edge lower ahead of China flash PMI
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares set to edge lower ahead of China flash PMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start lower on
Thursday ahead of the release of China's HSBC flash PMI later in
the day that could give investors fresh clues on the state of
the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.   
    On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5
percent at 19,518.85, its highest since May 15. Gains were
capped by its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,591,
a level that also limited gains on Monday.
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.8 percent
and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3 percent by 0048
GMT.  
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * China's Sinopec Corp  is
contemplating a multibillion dollar bid for Chesapeake Energy
Corp assets, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
 
    * China's Unipec, trading arm of top Asian refiner Sinopec
Corp, has requested Iran to deliver July-loading crude cargoes
to Chinese ports, ahead of a European insurance ban on Iranian
oil exports that takes effect from July 1. 
    * ZTE Corp , the world's fourth-largest
handset vendor, plans to launch this year its first smartphone
based on TD-LTE technology and is talking to Japan's Softbank
Corp for a possible order, a senior executive said on
Wednesday. 
    * Investors in Chinese textile company Hontex International
Holdings Co, accused by Hong Kong regulators of
exaggerating its earnings, have the chance to get most of their
money back under a landmark court settlement reached in the
territory on Wednesday. 
    * China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest mobile
carrier, said its mobile subscribers in May rose to 677.49
million, including 64.26 million 3G subscribers. China Unicom
 said mobile subscribers increased to 215.84 million.
Mobile subscribers at China Telecom Corp Ltd rose to
141.36 million. 
    * Genting Hong Kong, which is part of Malaysia's
Genting Group, said on Wednesday it has bought additional shares
in Australia's Echo Entertainment and that it now has
5.0871 percent of Echo's issued share capital. 
    * Flavors and fragrances distributor Huabao International
Holdings Ltd said its net profit rose 9.1 percent to
HK$1.75 billion for the year ended in March as its flavours
business saw growth of 10.6 percent. For statement, click here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.