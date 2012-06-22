FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen lower, weekly gain in doubt
June 22, 2012 / 1:01 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen lower, weekly gain in doubt

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could end the week
lower on Friday, tracking overnight weakness on Wall Street
after global manufacturing data disappointed, with the losses
poised to wipe out weekly gains for benchmark indices.
    Global stocks fell 2 percent and Brent crude oil ended at
its lowest in 18 months on Thursday as data showing Chinese,
European and U.S. manufacturing activity slowing further
underscored worries about weaker global growth. 
    In a measure of negative market sentiment, South African
coal miner LontohCoal has delayed its $1 billion Hong Kong
initial public offering due to difficult market conditions,
extending the time frame for the listing to the end of February
next year, its chief executive said. 
    On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index slid 1.3 percent to
19,265.1, its biggest one-day loss since a 2 percent drop on
June 4. It is up 0.2 percent on the week to date.
 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.9
percent and South Korea's Kospi was down 1.7 percent by
0033 GMT.   
 
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Two of China's top telecommunications companies may be
selling subsidized gear in the United States, and legislation
could be proposed to deal with any related national-security
threat, the head of the U.S. House of Representatives'
Intelligence Committee said on Thursday. The committee is
investigating what some U.S. officials suspect are close ties
between the Chinese government and the firms, Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp.
 
    * Around $1 billion was wiped off Evergrande Real Estate
Group Ltd's market value on Thursday after
short-seller Citron Research said China's second-largest
property developer was insolvent and accused it of bribery.
 
    * Moody's downgraded the credit rating of HSBC Holdings Plc
 by a notch, from Aa3 to Aa2, one of 15 global banks to
have been subjected to the revision. 
    * First Pacific Co Ltd said its wholly-owned FPC
Finance Ltd would issue $400 million 6.0 percent guaranteed
bonds due 2019, raising net proceeds to be on-lent to the
company for general corporate purposes. For statement click here
    * China CITIC Bank Corporation Ltd said it had
issued 20 billion yuan 15 years subordinated bonds, with coupon
rate of 5.15 percent, on the interbank bond market, raising
funds to replenish the bank's supplementary capital. For
statement click here
    * The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said it has appointed
Arthur Li as an independent non-executive director of the
company. Li is currently the deputy chairman and a non-executive
director of The Bank of East Asia Ltd, and an
independent non-executive director of Shangri-La Asia Ltd
 and China Flooring Holding Co Ltd. For
statement click here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)

