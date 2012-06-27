FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares seen weaker, respite short-lived
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2012 / 1:16 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen weaker, respite short-lived

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could resume their
creep downwards on Wednesday after eking out gains the session
before, hurt by persistent worries over the debt crisis in
Europe, though any movement is likely to be confined to recent
chart ranges.
    The Hang Seng Index on Tuesday closed up 0.5 percent
at 18,981.8, above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
rise from October lows to February highs, at about 18,963 - a
level it slipped below on Monday. 
    Turnover was 20 percent below the 20-day moving average.
Short selling stayed elevated, suggesting the market is
vulnerable to a short squeeze. 
    On Tuesday, shorts accounted for 12.5 percent of total
turnover, the highest since May 30 when they hit 14.4 percent. 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1
percent and South Korea's Kospi had dropped 0.8 percent
by 0051 GMT. 

    FACTORS TO WATCH: 
    *  Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd  
said uncertainty over its licenses in Mongolia is making it
difficult to estimate sales volumes and pricing for the
year. The Canadian miner has been facing uncertainties over its
licenses and its proposed takeover by Chinese aluminum
giant Chalco . 
    * Longfor Properties, one of China's top ten
developer's by sales, has bought a major parcel of land in the
southern city of Xiamen for 1.74 billion yuan, the latest in a
series of deals that raise hopes of a recovery in the sluggish
property sector. 
    * The London Metal Exchange's (LME) chief executive is
confident that its shareholders, with some persuasion, will
approve a $2.2 billion offer by the Hong Kong stock exchange for
the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals. Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) said on June 15 it had
agreed to pay 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to buy the
135-year-old LME. 
    * Chow Tai Fook, the world's biggest jewellery
retailer, reported a 79 percent jump in annual profit, buoyed by
demand for luxury goods in China, though global economic
uncertainties may slow revenue growth in the near term. The
company said it will spend as much as HK$1 billion ($128.85
million) in 2013 with a focus on boosting sales of higher-margin
gem-set jewellery and expanding its outlet network.
 
    * Fast food chain operator Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd
 said its net profit fell 8 percent to HK$473.8 million
for the year ended in March, while revenue increased to HK$5.96
billion from HK$5.33 billion in a year ago period.
 
    * Malaysian gaming group Genting Group has applied
to raise its stake in casino operator Echo Entertainment
, potentially pitting it in a $3 billion-plus takeover
battle against Australian billionaire James Packer. Genting has
built its stake in Echo through its units in Singapore and Hong
Kong. Genting Hong Kong owns Star Cruises and holds a
stake in Philippine casino, Resorts World Manila.
 
    * Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, the casino
operator run by Packer and Macau gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho, is
set to sign a deal to develop a $1 billion casino in the
Philippines, media reported on Wednesday. 
    * China Pharmaceutical Group Ltd said it would buy
Chinese pharmaceutical products maker and distributor Robust Sun
Holdings Ltd from Joyful Horizon Ltd, an indirect unit of Hony
Capital Fund III L.P., for HK$8.98 billion as the company aims
to expand finished drug business. For statement clicks here
  

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.