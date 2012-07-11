Hong Kong shares poised for 4th straight loss

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to drop for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, following Wall Street lower after profit warnings stoked fears that the sluggish global economy is starting to take a heavy toll on firms. Turnover is likely to stay low with investors also eyeing China's second-quarter GDP data on Friday. Following inflation and trade data earlier this week, Beijing is also expected to release loan growth data by July 15. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at 19,396.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.6 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.6 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI had dropped 0.4 percent as of 0051 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Vale , the world's second-largest mining company, sold its ferromanganese plants in Europe to units of Glencore International Plc for $160 million, as it seeks to help finance core investments in iron ore, coal and nickel. * Shares of infant food-related stocks will be in focus after influential Chinese business magazine Caijing reported that a prohibited additive was found in some of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co's baby formula in Hunan Province. * Airbus unveiled its first customer for the beefed up version of its A350-1000 widebody plane as Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific said it planned to place an order worth up to $4.2 billion at list prices. * China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects its first-half net profit to fall more than 50 percent from a year earlier on slower domestic economic growth and higher jet fuel prices. * Sino-Forest Corp, parent of Greenheart Group Ltd, said on Tuesday it had scrapped a proposed asset sale in favor of a plan for the company's creditors to acquire all of its forestry assets. * Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said its total sales volume for June was 34,495 units, a 16.2 percent increase from a year ago and up 5.1 percent from May. For statement: here * Cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd said its turnover increased 18.5 percent to HK$1.56 billion for the three months ended in June with same store sales growth up 12.3 percent. For statement: here * China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said contract sales hit 2.3 billion yuan in the first half of 2012, while sales of commercial properties contributed to 52 percent of total contract sales in the period. For statement: here * China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd said it expected to record a significant decrease in profit in the first half of 2012 compared to the same period last year due to falling prices for its products and climbing financing costs. For statement: here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)