Hong Kong shares seen lower in lacklustre turnover
July 12, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen lower in lacklustre turnover

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could resume
their slide on Thursday, tracking weakness in U.S. stocks after
the Federal Reserve offered no clues on stimulus at its June
meeting.
    Turnover is likely to remain lacklustre ahead of a slew of
Chinese economic figures on Friday, including second-quarter GDP
data that is expected to show the weakest growth in at least
three years.
    Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd, Qualipak
International Holdings Ltd and Silverman Holdings Ltd
 are expected to make their listing debuts.
    On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index broke a three-day
losing streak, closing up 0.1 percent at 19,419.9. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong shed 0.1 percent. 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0045 GMT.
   
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Global PC shipments were flat in the second quarter, as
economic uncertainty and a booming market for smartphones and
tablets constrained growth, research firm Gartner Inc 
said. Hewlett-Packard Co's shipments fell 12.1 percent
as it faced aggressive pricing from Lenovo Group Ltd 
in the professional market. Asus was the most
impressive performer, with an estimated 38.6 percent rise in
shipments. 
    * China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd said it had
signed a cooperative agreement with Huaneng Renewables
Corporation Ltd for the formation of joint venture on
development of wind power and solar projects. 
    * Stocks of Chinese automakers are set to be in focus as
China's automobile sales growth lost further momentum as the
country's slowing economy sapped consumer sentiment. Overall
sales, including those of passenger cars and commercial
vehicles, grew 2.9 percent in the first half from a year earlier
to 9.6 million vehicles, data released Wednesday by the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed. That
compares with a 3.4 percent gain in the year-earlier period.
 
    * Sun Hung Kai Properties, Asia's largest property
developer by market value, agreed to pay HK$6.9 billion ($889.8
million) for a huge waterfront plot in Hong Kong, a price far
less than the market had expected. 
    * Xstrata said shareholders will vote on Sept. 7 on
the miner's planned $26 billion takeover by Glencore,
effectively giving the commodities trader and rival investor
Qatar Holding six weeks to hammer out an agreement on the terms
of the offer. 
    * Anton Oilfield Services Group said it expected
its first-half profit to increase substantially from the
year-ago period mainly due to higher revenue as it benefited
from the accelerated growth of natural gas development in China.
For statement, here
    * Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd said its
revenue grew 16 percent for the quarter ended in June with
same-store sales growth of 4 percent and same-store sales volume
growth of 6 percent. It opened a net 47 points of sale (POS)
during the quarter with a network of 1,674 POS. For statement, here
    * Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd said it expected to
record a significant loss for the first half of 2012, swinging
from a profit a year earlier, due to lower beer sales during the
period and an increase in material prices. For statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

