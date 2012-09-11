FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen lower, Chinese oil counters in focus
#Financials
September 11, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen lower, Chinese oil counters in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
lower on Tuesday, ahead of an important German court ruling on
the euro zone's bailout funds and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy decision at the start of its two-day meeting this week.
    China is raising the retail price of gasoline and diesel by
6 percent and 6.5 percent respectively from Tuesday to track
climbing crude prices, the government said, a move that could
help pare refining losses at oil firms. 
    The higher pump rates may help top refiner Sinopec Corp
 and number two PetroChina trim huge losses
incurred earlier in the year. 
    On Monday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent,
but the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent. 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.6 percent
at 0024 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Auto sales in China rose 8.3 percent in August from a year
earlier, maintaining a steady pace though far from the
blistering speed of recent years, as a recent fuel price rise
and a slowing economy discouraged consumers from buying.
 
    * China has invested 820 billion yuan ($129 billion) in 6.5
million public home building starts as of the end of August, the
Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said, putting it
on track to achieve an ambitious construction target.
 
    * Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, co-owner of aluminium giant
RUSAL, said he is in discussions on several projects
in China as he aims to benefit from Chinese plans to pump $158
billion into infrastructure projects. 
    * HSBC Holdings PLC  has agreed to sell its
banking business in Pakistan to JS Bank Ltd.    
    * Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd said it had received
notice from mining contractor Leighton LLC demanding payment
of outstanding contractor's fees of $12.2 million together with
a notice of suspension of works at the Khushuut Coal Mine. The
company is in talks with Leighton aiming to reach an amicable
settlement. For statement, here
    * Road King Infrastructure Ltd said it planned to
issue new guaranteed senior notes due in 2017 to refinance debt
and invest in property development. For statement, here
  
    * Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd said it
planned to issue up to 4 billion yuan worth of corporate bonds
to finance its rapid operational growth and reduce costs. For
statement, here
    * Skyworth Digital Holding Ltd said its total TV
sales volume in China grew 25 percent in August and sales
revenue rose 23 percent. For statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)

