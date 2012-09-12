FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen extending four-day winning streak
September 12, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen extending four-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could creep
higher on Wednesday, with investors cautiously optimistic on a
favourable German court ruling on the legality of the European
bailout fund later in the day. 
    Investors are also eyeing the culmination of a two-day U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting that ends on Thursday, where the
central bank could deliver more stimulus measures.
    Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao told the World Economic Forum in
China's eastern port city of Tianjin, after markets closed on
Tuesday, that the world's second-largest economy is on track to
meet this year's target for economic growth.
    He also said the government could utilise a 100 billion yuan
fiscal stability fund to boost growth if needed. 
    On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index reversed midday
losses to end up 0.2 percent at 19,857.9. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended
down 0.2 percent at 9,377.1. 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.7
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at
0039 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * China's fiscal spending rose 12 percent in August from a
year earlier, the government said on Tuesday, pulling back from
July's 37 percent surge but still led by strong growth in public
housing investment. 
    * Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd has emerged as the
front-runner to buy ING's Malaysia and Thailand
insurance operations, sources with knowledge of the matter said,
in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion. 
    * China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, one of the
country's top three carriers, plans to raise an aggregate 3.62
billion yuan ($571.42 million) through the issue of new shares
in Shanghai and Hong Kong in a bid to improve its financial and
operational positions and enhance competitiveness.
 
    * Shares in Fisher and Paykel Appliances jumped to
their highest in nearly four years on Wednesday after China's
Haier Group, which is the parent of Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
 and Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd,
offered NZ$869 million ($710.36 million) to buy New Zealand's
biggest appliance maker. 
    * Chinese steel counters could come into focus after Baoshan
Iron and Steel, China's largest listed steelmaker,
will roll over its September steel prices to October after three
straight months of cuts, a move some analysts said was aimed at
stabilising a market hit by weak demand. 
    * Canada's Sun newspaper group on Tuesday reversed its
opposition to federal government approval of a $15.1 billion bid
by Chinese state-owned oil company CNOOC Ltd for
Canada's Nexen Inc, saying a bilateral agreement signed
last week was a "game changer." 
    * China Yurun Food Group Ltd said its unit has
obtained approval from National Association of Financial Market
Institutional Investors to issue up to 2.3 billion yuan
medium term notes to domestic institutional investors in China.
For statement, here
  

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael
Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
