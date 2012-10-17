FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen extending gains into 5th day
#Financials
October 17, 2012 / 12:56 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen extending gains into 5th day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could record
a fifth-straight daily gain on Wednesday, buoyed by Wall Street
strength after several bellweather companies reported strong
earnings.     
    On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.3 percent
to 21,207.1, its fourth-straight gain propelling it to the
highest close since May 3. Chart resistance is next seen at
about 21,385, the intra-day high on May 2. 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1 percent at
0039 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Sports talent management firm Viva China Holdings Ltd
 said on Wednesday it would buy 25.23 pct of Chinese
sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd for HK$1.36 billion
($175.46 million). 
    * The London Metal Exchange (LME) expects to attract more
Chinese members, its chief executive Martin Abbott said on
Tuesday, as the world's largest industrial metals marketplace
moves closer to finalising its sale to Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing (HKEx). 
    * Chinese mining group MMG Limited is targeting
copper output of 60,000 tonnes this year from its Kinsevere mine
in Democratic Republic of Congo, despite delays caused by power
shortages, the company said on Tuesday. 
    * Asia's largest refiner Sinopec has yet to
decide whether to build a $9 billion refinery in Southern
China's Zhanjiang by itself or in a joint venture with Kuwait
Petroleum Corp(KPC) and Total. 
    * Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said its freight
traffic rose 2.4 percent year on year in September, the first
meaningful growth in 18 months, lifted by shipments of
high-technology consumer products mainly out of China.
 
    * CITIC Pacific Ltd said its unit CITIC Telecom
International Holdings Ltd is in discussion with Cable
& Wireless Communications Plc for buying a 51 percent stake in
Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau, S.A.R.L, which is a
mobile, fixed line and broadband services provider in Macau. For
statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael
Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
