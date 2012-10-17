Hong Kong shares seen extending gains into 5th day

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could record a fifth-straight daily gain on Wednesday, buoyed by Wall Street strength after several bellweather companies reported strong earnings. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.3 percent to 21,207.1, its fourth-straight gain propelling it to the highest close since May 3. Chart resistance is next seen at about 21,385, the intra-day high on May 2. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1 percent at 0039 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Sports talent management firm Viva China Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy 25.23 pct of Chinese sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd for HK$1.36 billion ($175.46 million). * The London Metal Exchange (LME) expects to attract more Chinese members, its chief executive Martin Abbott said on Tuesday, as the world's largest industrial metals marketplace moves closer to finalising its sale to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx). * Chinese mining group MMG Limited is targeting copper output of 60,000 tonnes this year from its Kinsevere mine in Democratic Republic of Congo, despite delays caused by power shortages, the company said on Tuesday. * Asia's largest refiner Sinopec has yet to decide whether to build a $9 billion refinery in Southern China's Zhanjiang by itself or in a joint venture with Kuwait Petroleum Corp(KPC) and Total. * Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said its freight traffic rose 2.4 percent year on year in September, the first meaningful growth in 18 months, lifted by shipments of high-technology consumer products mainly out of China. * CITIC Pacific Ltd said its unit CITIC Telecom International Holdings Ltd is in discussion with Cable & Wireless Communications Plc for buying a 51 percent stake in Companhia de Telecomunicacoes de Macau, S.A.R.L, which is a mobile, fixed line and broadband services provider in Macau. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)