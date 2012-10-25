FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares set to extend 9-day winning streak
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2012 / 1:06 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares set to extend 9-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Thursday, extending a winning streak into a 10 day
with third quarter corporate earnings of Chinese companies
firmly in focus.
    Bank of China, China Unicom and ZTE Corp
 are among those expected to post their third quarter
corporate earnings later in the day.     
    On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3
percent at 21,763.8, its ninth-straight daily gain helping the
benchmark to its highest 2012 close after hitting its intra-day
peak this year at 21,802.5 in late afternoon trade.
    Wednesday's gains were the benchmark's ninth in a row,
equalling a winning streak recorded in June 2010. It last rose
10 sessions in a row in June 2006. The Hang Seng Index is now up
18.1 percent this year after slumping 20 percent in 2011.
 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at
0054 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:  
    * Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2 mining
company, put its giant Simandou iron ore project in Guinea on
hold as a recent plunge in iron ore prices forces a revision of
investments, the company said on Wednesday. Vale said its
third-quarter profit fell 66 percent compared with a year
earlier after the price of iron ore dropped to three-year lows.
  
    * Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd reported
third-quarter profit fell by 12 percent to $112 million from a
year ago on slower business at its Macau operations. The
company's much larger Wynn Macau operations reported a
4.3 percent decline in revenues, to $910.5 million, on sharply
reduced table play by high-end players. 
    * ZTE Corp, a major Chinese telecommunications
equipment manufacturer and the world's No.4 maker of mobile
phones, will on Thursday report its first quarterly loss since
listing its shares in Hong Kong in 2004, as weak sales have
shredded margins to record lows. 
    * CNOOC Ltd, China's top offshore oil and gas
producer, said on Wednesday it was working to win regulatory
approval from Canada this year for its $15.1 billion bid for
energy producer Nexen . CNOOC said its oil and
gas production rose 8.5 percent in July-September from a year
ago to 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. 
    * Anhui Conch's Q3 net profit was down 67 percent
at 1.02 billion yuan. 
    * A CITIC Bank Corp Ltd shareholder offered $235
million worth of the bank's shares for sale at a discount of up
to 3.15 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on
Wednesday. 
    * Angang Steel Co Ltd  posted a Q3 net
loss of 1.19 billion yuan.    
    * Hong Kong-based Hopewell Highway Infrastructure 
is planning a yuan-denominated share placement, the first in
Hong Kong, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters on
Wednesday. The company said it is selling 120
million shares at 3.22 yuan apiece, raising capital for general
working capital. For statement, here
    * China Molybdenum CO Ltd, which posted a 34.7
percent decline in July-September quarter profit, said it has
appointed Wu Wenjun, an executive director, as chairman of the
board with effect from October 24, replacing Duan Yuxian who
resigned due to health reasons. For statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.