Hong Kong shares set to extend 9-day winning streak

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start higher on Thursday, extending a winning streak into a 10 day with third quarter corporate earnings of Chinese companies firmly in focus. Bank of China, China Unicom and ZTE Corp are among those expected to post their third quarter corporate earnings later in the day. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent at 21,763.8, its ninth-straight daily gain helping the benchmark to its highest 2012 close after hitting its intra-day peak this year at 21,802.5 in late afternoon trade. Wednesday's gains were the benchmark's ninth in a row, equalling a winning streak recorded in June 2010. It last rose 10 sessions in a row in June 2006. The Hang Seng Index is now up 18.1 percent this year after slumping 20 percent in 2011. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0054 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company, put its giant Simandou iron ore project in Guinea on hold as a recent plunge in iron ore prices forces a revision of investments, the company said on Wednesday. Vale said its third-quarter profit fell 66 percent compared with a year earlier after the price of iron ore dropped to three-year lows. * Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd reported third-quarter profit fell by 12 percent to $112 million from a year ago on slower business at its Macau operations. The company's much larger Wynn Macau operations reported a 4.3 percent decline in revenues, to $910.5 million, on sharply reduced table play by high-end players. * ZTE Corp, a major Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer and the world's No.4 maker of mobile phones, will on Thursday report its first quarterly loss since listing its shares in Hong Kong in 2004, as weak sales have shredded margins to record lows. * CNOOC Ltd, China's top offshore oil and gas producer, said on Wednesday it was working to win regulatory approval from Canada this year for its $15.1 billion bid for energy producer Nexen . CNOOC said its oil and gas production rose 8.5 percent in July-September from a year ago to 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. * Anhui Conch's Q3 net profit was down 67 percent at 1.02 billion yuan. * A CITIC Bank Corp Ltd shareholder offered $235 million worth of the bank's shares for sale at a discount of up to 3.15 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday. * Angang Steel Co Ltd posted a Q3 net loss of 1.19 billion yuan. * Hong Kong-based Hopewell Highway Infrastructure is planning a yuan-denominated share placement, the first in Hong Kong, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters on Wednesday. The company said it is selling 120 million shares at 3.22 yuan apiece, raising capital for general working capital. For statement, here * China Molybdenum CO Ltd, which posted a 34.7 percent decline in July-September quarter profit, said it has appointed Wu Wenjun, an executive director, as chairman of the board with effect from October 24, replacing Duan Yuxian who resigned due to health reasons. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)