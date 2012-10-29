FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen higher; local developers in focus
October 29, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen higher; local developers in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Monday, tracking an Asia-wide bounce, with the bigger
moves expected among local property developers and Chinese
companies in the thick of the third-quarter earnings season.
    Hong Kong introduced new property cooling measures,
including a 15 percent tax on overseas buyers, to curb a rise in
prices to increasingly unaffordable levels, Financial Secretary
John Tsang said on Friday. 
    China Telecom, CITIC Bank, Haitong
Securities, Jiangxi Copper and Guangzhou
Pharmaceutical are among Chinese companies expected to
report third-quarter earnings later in the day.
    China's industrial profits rose 7.8 percent in September
from a year earlier to 464.3 billion yuan ($74 billion), the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, up from a 6.2
percent drop in August. 
    On Friday, the Hang Seng Index shed 1.2 percent to
21,545.6, slipping from 2012 closing highs recorded the day
before and snapping 10-day and seven-week winning streaks.
 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0045 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * China posted a capital and financial account deficit of
$71.0 billion in the third quarter, the second straight quarter
of deficit, as investors pulled funds from the world's
second-largest economy amid global economic turbulence.
 
    * China may apply a sliding scale to taxing stock dividends
in a bid to encourage long-term investment, the China Securities
Journal reported on Monday, citing unidentified government
officials. 
    * China's Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner,
posted a 9.4 percent fall in third-quarter profit after its
petrochemical business swung to a loss due to the slowing
Chinese economy, offsetting hikes in gasoline and diesel prices.
 
    * China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the
country's No.2 lender, posted a third-quarter net profit of 12
percent, beating estimates, as interest income grew after the
central bank allowed lenders to set their own loan rates.
 
    * Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the
country's No.3 lender by market value, posted a third-quarter
net profit gain that beat estimates as the bank cut the amount
of cash set aside to cover bad loans. 
    * China Life Insurance Co Ltd  ,
the world's largest insurer by market value, has posted its
first quarterly loss since 2008 due to big impairment losses
from a sluggish domestic stock market. 
    * China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC)
  said its third-quarter net profit was down
59 percent at 497 million yuan. 
    * Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, China's
second-largest automaker, posted a 30 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit as consumers shunned cars made by
Japanese-Chinese ventures amid a territorial row between the two
neighbours. 
    * China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the
country's largest coal producer, posted a 7 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit, as a slowing Chinese economy cut into
coal demand. 
    * Yanzhou Coal  reported a third-quarter
net loss of 79.6 million yuan. 
    * Zijin Mining  said its third-quarter
net profit was down 10 percent at 1.2 billion yuan.
   
    * China Southern Airlines  said its
third-quarter net profit was down 29 percent at 2.2 billion
yuan.

