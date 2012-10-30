Hong Kong shares seen higher, earnings in focus

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start higher on Tuesday in line with gains in other Asian markets, with investors waiting for third-quarter results from companies including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of Communications. Air China, China Cosco, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) and Zoomlion are among other companies due to report results on Tuesday. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.2 percent at 21,511.1 points, the lowest close since Oct. 17. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.9 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent at 0056 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * EU antitrust regulators have told trader Glencore to offer concessions in its zinc operations to ease concerns about its planned $33 billion buy of miner Xstrata , a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. * BYD Co Ltd , the Chinese carmaker backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 94 percent slide in third-quarter net profit due to a slumping domestic market and its money-losing solar energy business. * China National Materials Co Ltd (SINOMA) said its nine-month net profit fell 76 percent to 305 million yuan. * Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , China's top refined copper producer, said its third-quarter net profit fell 1.9 percent. * China CITIC Bank Corporation Ltd , the banking unit of CITIC Group, said third-quarter profit was down 15 percent. * Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's second-largest listed brokerage, said third-quarter net profit fell 17 percent. * China First Heavy Industries said its third-quarter net loss amounted to 8.3 million yuan. * China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said third-quarter net profit rose 17 percent to 11.4 billion yuan. * Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Ltd said its nine-months profit fell 2.3 percent to 1.1 billion yuan. * Wumart Stores Inc said its net profit attributable to equity holders was 463.4 million yuan for nine months ended September.* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd said its net profit attributable to shareholders for the first nine months of 2012 rose 12.2 percent to 1.6 billion yuan.* Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said its September-quarter net profit was 75.5 million yuan.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)