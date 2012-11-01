FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares seen steady ahead of China PMI
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen steady ahead of China PMI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
slightly weaker on Thursday, ahead of China's official October
PMI expected shortly after market open, which is anticipated to
confirm a gradual recovery in the world's second-largest
economy.
    The report, expected at 0100 GMT, is expected to show
factory activity accelerated in October to its fastest pace in
five months, with a Reuters poll suggesting a reading of 50.3
for October, up from 49.8 in September. 
    On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1 percent to
21,641.8. The benchmark gained 3.8 percent in October, a
second-straight monthly gain. It is down 0.8 percent from a 2012
closing high recorded last Thursday and up 17.4 percent in 2012.
 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.8 percent
at 0048 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Canada is likely to extend its review of the $15.1 billion
bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for oil producer Nexen Inc
 beyond next week's deadline to allow more time for the
government to formulate a broad framework on foreign investment,
two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
 
    * China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is
expected to announce later on Thursday that it has achieved its
annual vehicle export objective of 80,000 cars early, selling
81,000 cars outside China in the first 10 months, according to a
press release viewed by Reuters. Geely now says it may sell as
many as 100,000 cars outside China this year. 
    * China's largest pharmaceutical products distributor
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said its nine months profit
rose 18.4 percent to 1.5 billion yuan. 
    * Casino operator MGM Resorts International posted a
larger loss, missing analysts' expectations, due to a steep drop
in tax benefits, soft demand in Las Vegas and disappointing
margins in Macau. MGM China grew 7 percent in the
third quarter. 
    * Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa
, is willing to sell 2.6 GHz spectrum in Austria to win
EU approval for its planned 1.3 billion euro ($1.69 billion)
purchase of France Telecom's Orange Austria, a person
familiar with the matter said. 
    * The billionaire owners of Norilsk Nickel have
resumed talks to settle their dispute over the world's largest
nickel and palladium miner, which could hand control to tycoon
Vladimir Potanin. A refusal by Oleg Deripaska's RUSAL 
to sell its 25 percent stake in the Arctic miner has escalated
into a row about board control and payments to shareholders that
have drained cash from Norilsk, valued at almost $30 billion.
 
    * China's ZTE Corp , the world's
fourth-biggest handset maker, expects to ship around 50 million
smartphones in 2013, up from 35 million units it forecast for
this year, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
 
    * China National Building Material Co Ltd (CNBM) 
said its third quarter profit fell 29 percent to 1.69 billion
yuan. 
    * Automotive steering products maker Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd
 said its A-shares will commence trading on the
Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Nov 2.* Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd said it is
proposing an issue of U.S. dollar subordinated perpetual capital
securities to professional and institutional investors, raising
capital for its business developments and acquisitions. The
securities will have no fixed maturity date, while the size and
pricing of the issue will be settled following a book-building
process.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.