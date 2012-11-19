Hong Kong shares seen higher, Kunlun Energy in focus

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start higher on Monday after Wall Street ended last week slightly firmer reflecting hopes that U.S. politicians can avert a fiscal crisis. After markets closed last Friday, the index manager announced that Kunlun Energy will become the Hang Seng Index's 50th component. Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor will replace sector rival BYD Co Ltd as the China Enterprises Index's 40th constituent stock. Both changes are effective from December 10. Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 percent, but ended down 1.1 percent on the week at 21,159 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.4 percent, but shed 2 percent last week. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.9 percent at 0054 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Home prices in China rose 0.05 percent in October from September, according to calculations based on official data announced on Sunday, adding to evidence of a recent mild recovery in the country's property market - frustrating the government's efforts to temper prices. * Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp will sell its controlling stake in Changfei Investment as part of a plan to shore up working capital and divest non-core assets. The 81 percent stake is being sold to CCBI and Guangdong All Access for a total of 1.3 billion yuan ($208.6 million) in cash. * China Construction Bank's wealth management products (WMP) account for only seven percent of its total funding, the bank disclosed, although concerns remain that other Chinese banks are relying heavily on sales of the off-balance-sheet products to supplement their eroding deposit base. * Chinese medical devices producer Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd said its third quarter profit rose 8.8 percent to 271 million yuan. * Parkson Retail Group Ltd, which operates department stores in China, said its net profit for third quarter of the year fell 42 percent to 149 million yuan. * China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd said it is proposing to issue U.S. dollar bond raising capital to on-lend to its offshore subsidiaries and affiliates for general corporate purposes. The amount, terms and conditions of the bonds have yet to be determined.* Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said it would recall up to a total 310,976 vehicles to reinstall a new access panel, but said the financial impact of the recall would be immaterial on a consolidated basis and will not have any adverse impact on its operations.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)