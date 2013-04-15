Hong Kong shares may open steady ahead of China GDP

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could post a softer start on Monday after weak U.S. data last Friday and ahead of China’s first quarter GDP data due shortly after market open.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 22,089.1 but ended the week at its best since January. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings closed down 0.1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.8 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.6 percent at 0058 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China’s second-largest construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd warned on Friday its first-quarter net profit may drop by up to 80 percent as slowing economic growth cut sales.

* Trader Glencore is expected to agree to concessions this week to ease Chinese worries over its grip on the supply of copper, clearing the final regulatory hurdle in its $32 billion acquisition of miner Xstrata.

* Italian mobile phone operator Wind is to spend 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on building a fourth-generation (4G) mobile broadband network to step up competition to rivals Telecom Italia and Vodafone. Wind, which is owned by VimpelCom, is the third-largest mobile telecoms operator in Italy, where it also competes with Hutchison Whampoa’s 3 Italia.

* White goods maker Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd said it expected its profit to jump 50-100 percent year-on-year to 190-253 million yuan for the first quarter of 2013, due to significant increases in sales revenue and gross profit margin during the reporting period.

* Cement equipment and engineering services group China National Materials Co Ltd said it expected to post substantially decreased net profit for the first quarter of 2013 as compared with the same period a year ago due to increasing market competition.

* Japanese noodle restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd said same-store sales of its Hong Kong operation fell 0.1 percent year-on-year for the first quarter of 2013 while its same-store sales in China grew 1.6 percent. Overall sales its fast/casual restaurant business increased 1.3 percent.