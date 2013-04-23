Hong Kong shares seen steady ahead of China flash PMI

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start steady on Tuesday ahead of a private preliminary survey of April manufacturing activity in China that could provide fresh clues on the pace of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

The HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for China is due to be released shortly after the market opens at 0145 GMT. Huaneng Power is among the companies expected to post their first-quarter corporate earnings later in the day.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,044.4 points, its highest closing level since April 12. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended flat.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.1 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.2 percent at 0037 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China must speed up market-based financial reforms to contain wild growth in shadow financing as well as the mounting risks stemming from the sector, a government think tank said in a report on Monday.

* Hutchison Whampoa is targeting Telecom Italia’s mobile business and would not oppose a spin-off of its fixed-line network, thus removing a major political hurdle to a deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* China Mobile Ltd, the world’s largest mobile carrier by subscribers, posted a 0.3 percent rise in first-quarter net profit as more 3G subscribers signed on to its network.

* PetroChina, Asia’s largest oil and gas producer, recovered more than half of a small loss of gas output from wells forced to shut after being hit by an earthquake in China’s southwest, parent firm CNPC said on Monday.

* Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank said its 2013 first-quarter net profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier.

* Anhui Conch Cement said its 2013 first-quarter net profit declined 22 percent from a year earlier.

* Great Wall Motor denied April 22 news reports which cited an executive saying its sports utility sales surged 92 percent in the first quarter and that new vehicles would help the company post a 30 percent increase in 2013 sales.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates)