Hong Kong shares may have third straight day of gains

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could climb on Wednesday for a third straight day, after sturdy U.S. March home prices and consumer confidence at its highest in more than five years helped the Dow close at a record high.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent at 22,924.3 while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.6 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.5 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at 0059 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China’s No.2 construction equipment maker, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd, has rejected a media report that said it provided false sales data, the third time it has had to respond to such allegations this year. Its shares, suspended on Monday, will resume trading on Wednesday.

* Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said it acquired a parcel of land for residential and commercial use in Hangzhou City in Zhejiang Province for 1.61 billion yuan.

* China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd said it is in talks with Fujian Cement Inc to set up a joint venture for construction of cement grinding lines and is also talking with Fujian Energy Group Co Ltd about other projects but no agreement has yet been reached.

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd and Fosun International Ltd announced the acquisition of a 95.2 percent equity interest in a medical and cosmetic device maker Alma Lasers for S$221.63 million ($174.57 million).

* China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said it would buy about 30 percent attributable interest in each of three residential/commercial development properties in China from Harmony China Real Estate Fund for $362.7 million.($1 = 1.2696 Singapore dollars)