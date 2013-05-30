Hong Kong shares may start lower, Fed jitters linger

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses with investors fretting about the implications of a potential tapering off of the Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus programme.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong each fell 1.6 percent.

The Hang Seng benchmark dipped back into negative for the year, now down 0.5 percent in 2013, compared with the 6 percent slide on the H-share index.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 2 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was flat at 0100 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Property developer and infrastructure group Hopewell Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it plans to seek a separate listing of its properties unit in Hong Kong, raising net proceeds of about HK$5.4 billion ($696 million).

* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Limited said it has teamed with Alibaba Group and other parties to jointly develop a nationwide logistics infrastructure. Fosun said it will contribute 500 million yuan for its 10 percent interests in the project.

* China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd said it would issue 2.2 billion yuan worth of yuan denominated guaranteed bonds due 2016 with a coupon of 3.875 percent, raising net proceeds for working capital. Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Agricultural Bank of China are joint bookrunners.(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)