Hong Kong shares may extend losses, Fed jitters fester

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are expected to extend losses on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses on festering uncertainty about whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus later this year.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 1 percent at 22,069.2 points, the lowest closing level since April 23. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.6 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.9 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 1.5 percent at 0103 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* A possible tie-up between Telecom Italia and Hutchison Whampoa was put on the back burner on Wednesday when the board of the Italian telecoms company postponed discussing the merger until a future date.

* Property-to-transportation conglomerate Shun Tak Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would contribute up to $66 million for its one-third equity investment in Jetstar Hong Kong, a low-cost carrier being set up in the Asia Pacific region.

* Chalco, China’s top producer of aluminium, joined other companies on Wednesday in cutting capacity to help trim a market surplus after it suffered losses due to weak prices. The Aluminum Corp of China Ltd said in a statement it would temporarily close 380,000 tonnes of annual capacity due to market conditions.

* Chinese developer China Overseas Land and Investment Ltd was the winning bidder for two residential sites in Hong Kong, bidding a total HK$4.54 billion ($584.96 million), the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Wednesday.

* China has given the final go-ahead to China National Offshore Oil Company’s (CNOOC) plan to expand a refinery and petrochemical plant in southern China, according to a government statement on Wednesday. CNOOC is the parent of offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd.

* Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said its contracted sales value in May amounted to 7.01 billion yuan, up from 5.11 billion yuan the same period a year ago, bringing the aggregated contracted sales value for the first five months to 25.34 billion yuan, up 54 percent from the same period a year ago.

* Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said some of its directors, supervisors, senior management, core managerial personnel and key technical personnel acquired an aggregate 19.4 million A shares from the secondary market funded by their personal funds, in a bid to show their condence in the company’s future.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)