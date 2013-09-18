Hong Kong shares may start weaker ahead of China home price data

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start weaker on Wednesday ahead of Chinese home price data for August at 0130 GMT and an expected paring of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent to 23,180.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia at 0045 GMT, Japan’s Nikkei was up 1.3 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.4 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen has mandated two banks to study a possible capital tie-up with its Chinese partner Dongfeng, business daily Les Echos reported.

* Prada said it is seeing green shoots in Europe and feels confident about China, its biggest market, even though sales slowed in the first half.

* Chinese telecom carrier China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said preorders for Apple Inc’s newest iPhone models exceeded 100,000 units.

* China has renewed private-buyer subsidies for “new energy” or electric-powered vehicles for another three years, in part to fight air pollution, but contrary to some expectations did not include gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles.

* PetroChina’s 140,000-barrel-per-day Jinxi refinery in Liaoning province is undergoing a major overhaul that will end on October 6, a company source said.

* Haitong International Securities Group Ltd plans to raise HK$232 million through a convertible bond issue.

* China Foods Ltd appointed Jiang Guojin as managing director with effect from September 17. The company also appointed Lu Xiaohui as chief financial officer.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by John Mair)