Hong Kong shares may start higher, helped by Fed hopes

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Monday, buoyed by the U.S. S&P 500 hitting a record high as markets bet the Federal Reserve will delay trimming its bond-buying stimulus into next year.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent at 23,340.1 points, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.7 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 1 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0030 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Hutchison Whampoa, controlled by Asia’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, has scrapped a plan to sell its Hong Kong supermarket business, ParknShop and will instead focus on expanding in China, it said on Friday.

* Chinese railway equipment maker Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric aims to raise $294 million by issuing new shares and will use the proceeds to buy raw materials and machinery, the company said.

* China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said September aggregate number of mobile subscribers was at 272.764 million with net additions of 3.292 million mobile subscribers.

* U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital will pay HK$1.66 billion ($213.73 million) for 21st Century Fox-controlled Star Entertainment’s remaining stake in a Chinese satellite television operator. Phoenix Satellite Television said TPG China Media L.P. will become a “substantial shareholder” after taking over Star’s entire 12.15 percent stake.

* Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd said dry bulk market is expected to be stronger in fourth quarter of 2013. For Pacific Basin dry bulk achieved third quarter average daily earnings of $9,550 net.

* Next Media Ltd said it decided to cease the publication of its free daily newspaper in Hong Kong, Sharp Daily, with effect from Oct 21 in a move to consolidate its operations in Hong Kong.