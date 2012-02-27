FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen cautious ahead of earnings
February 27, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen cautious ahead of earnings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are
seen slightly lower on Monday on growth concerns as oil prices
escalate ahead of a busy week of earnings and data that could
offer fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the Chinese
economy.	
    Beijing is scheduled to post its official purchasing
managers index (PMI) on March 1. The HSBC flash PMI, the
earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, rose to a
four-month-high at 49.7 in February from 48.8 in January. 	
    The PMI has been below 50, which demarcates expansion from
contraction, for most of the last eight months. 	
    In a sign of things to come, growth in electricity
consumption in China, seen by analysts as a proxy for economic
activity, may slow by nearly half this quarter from the same
period a year ago, the official China Securities Journal
reported on Saturday, citing the head of China
Electricity. 	
    CLP Holdings Ltd, Hang Seng Bank Ltd and
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd will come into focus
as some of the more prominent companies posting results on
Monday.	
    On Friday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent to 21,406.9,
largely on the strength of a 3.3 percent gain in insurance giant
AIA Group Ltd after its solid results. It closed down
0.4 percent last week, snapping a seven-week winning streak.	
    The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings declined 0.2 percent on Friday and slipped 0.2 percent
last week.    	
    Short-selling accounted for 7.2 percent of total turnover on
Friday. It also averaged 7.2 percent last week, declining from
the 8 percent the week before. 	
    Short interest in AIA accounted for 11.9 percent of total
turnover on Friday, representing a third straight decline after
hitting a high of 26.4 percent last Tuesday.	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
0.5 percent at 9,691.4 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.3 percent at 1,994.3
points at 0044 GMT.	
    	
    FACTORS TO WATCH	
    * Prudential  , Britain's biggest
insurer, is considering moving its headquarters from London to
escape tough new capital rules for European insurers, the
company said in a statement on Sunday. The company did not
specify where it would move but there has been long-running
speculation that Prudential could shift its headquarters to Hong
Kong in recognition of Asia's large and growing contribution to
its growth. 	
    * Spain's Telefonica is still "extremely happy"
with its 9.57 percent holding in China Unicom,
Chairman Cesar Alierta said on Friday, a stake which some market
watchers have speculated could be sold in the group's effort to
reduce debt. The stake is worth around 3 billion euros ($4
billion). 	
    * Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Asia said on Friday
the cost of building two new luxury hotels in Sri Lanka has
risen 10 percent to $550 million. 	
    * Chinese company TPV Technology Ltd gained EU
approval on Friday to acquire Dutch group Philips Electronics'
 loss-making television business to boost its market
share. 	
    * China's Sinopec Corp found oil in shale rocks in
the central Henan basin, the site of pioneering explorations for
the unconventional fuel, an industry paper reported.
 	
    * Casino mogul Steve Wynn ousted his former friend and
partner Kazuo Okada from the board of his Wynn Macau 
unit on Friday, in the latest twist to a gripping legal joust
that shines a light into gaming industry governance.
 	
    * Proview Electronics, a unit of Proview International
Holdings Ltd trying to stop Apple Inc from
using the iPad name in China, has a plausible claim over the
unusual methods Apple used to conceal its identity when
attempting to acquire Proview's trademarks, according to several
legal experts. 	
    * Calgary-based oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd 
has priced its $579 million Hong Kong IPO at the bottom of an
indicative range, in the latest sign that investors are not
ready to buy into the mountain of new listings piling up in the
Asian financial hub. 	
    * Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Development Co said on
Firday that it will invest 2.1 billion yuan ($333 million) to
advance development of its environmental and sanitation
machinery business. 	
    * Fosun International Ltd said it won a bid for
land use rights for a piece of land for residential, commercial
and office purposes in Shanghai's Putuo district for 1.7 billion
yuan. For statement click here	
    * AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd said it
would sell 342 million H shares at HK$3.55 each in a share
placement, raising HK$1.18 billion to fund acquisitions and for
general corporate purposes. For statement click here	
    	
    MARKET SUMMARY	
> S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years          	
> Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm                    	
> Treasuries rise on Europe worries, surging oil           	
> Gold slips but notches largest gain in four weeks       	
> Brent jumps to 10-month high on Iran tensions            	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)

