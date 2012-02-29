FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 29, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 6 years

Hong Kong shares seen higher, poised for third monthly gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are
poised to start higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains
after favourable U.S. data, with the Hang Seng Index poised for
its third-straight monthly rise. 	
    Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), SJM
Holdings Ltd and New World Developments Co Ltd
, are among the firms due to report earnings on
Wednesday.	
    Citic Pacific Ltd and Hui Xian Real Estate
Investment Trust, among others, will follow on
Thursday.	
    The China Enterprises Index rose 1.9 percent on
Tuesday. The broader Hang Seng Index ended up 1.7 percent
at 21,568.7, shy of 21,725.6, the top end of a gap that opened
up between Aug. 4 and 5 that it briefly tested last
Monday. 	
    The Hang Seng Index is seen bounded by the top and bottom
end of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5. The next major
upside target for the Hang Seng is 21,725.6, a level it briefly
tested last Monday, with support at 21,017.7, where its 250-day
moving average is currently hovering. 	
    Short selling interest increased for a second straight
session on Tuesday, accounting for 8.6 percent of total
turnover, but was still lackluster, staying below its 20-day
moving average for a fourth straight day.	
     Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was up
0.5 percent at 9,770.3 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.9 percent at 2,022.3 points
at 0045 GMT.       	
    	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    * Shanghai will continue to "strictly enforce" home
purchasing limits and other regulations on the city's property
sector, the city's housing regulator said in a statement on its
website late on Tuesday. The official Shanghai Securities News
reported last Wednesday that non-local residents of Shanghai
would qualify to buy second homes once they have held residence
in the city for three years, sparking chatter of "easing" in the
embattled sector.	
    * Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Asia's largest
property developer by market value, on Tuesday reported an
underlying profit of HK$11.8 billion ($1.52 billion) for the
fiscal first half ended Dec. 31, up 13 percent from a year
earlier, slightly exceeding expectations. 	
    * Chinese car maker BYD Co Ltd  said on
Tuesday that its profit in 2011 fell by 44.4 percent from a year
earlier to 1.4 billion yuan ($222.2 million). BYD, backed by
U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, made the announcement in a
preliminary earnings statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Earnings per share fell to 0.61 yuan, from 1.11 yuan in 2010.
 	
    * PCCW posted a 2011 net profit of HK$1.61
billion, slightly below a HK$1.72 billion Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S consensus forecast. 	
    * Sino Land posted first half underlying net
profit of HK$2.49 billion, bettering a Reuters consensus among 
five analysts of HK$2.37 billion for the first half that ended
December 2011. 	
    * China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , one
of the country's top three carriers, said on Tuesday that it has
agreed to buy 10 Boeing Co B777-300ER aircraft with a
total list price of $2.98 billion. 	
    * A consortium led by a joint venture between Spain's Repsol
YPF, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp 
 and Norway's Statoil found oil at an
offshore well in Brazil, state-controlled oil company Petrobras
said in a securities filing on Tuesday. 	
        	
    MARKET SUMMARY:	
> Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence, cheaper oil        	
> Euro gains, focus squarely on ECB cash infusion         	
> Treasury prices steady ahead of Bernanke testimony       
  	
> Silver up 4 pct, gold races toward $1,800 on ECB        	
> Oil drops 2nd day as demand worry trumps supply fear     	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)

