Hong Kong shares seen higher, China plays in focus
March 5, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen higher, China plays in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were
poised to start higher on Monday ahead of a busy week dotted
with corporate earnings, fresh China data and annual meetings of
China's leaders in Beijing that will be eyed for fresh clues on
the state of the world's second-largest economy.	
    China aims to grow its economy by 7.5 percent in 2012 by
following proactive fiscal and prudent monetary policies to
combat downward pressure on growth and still high inflation,
Premier Wen Jiabao said on Monday. 	
    Chinese banks could come into focus after the Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China recorded loan growth of more
than 10 percent in the first 2 months of this year, its
president told reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of the
Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.	
    He added that the "Big Four" Chinese banks saw loans grow
about 20 billion yuan ($3.18 billion) in January and February,
debunking the notion that they lent less in 2012 to date.
 	
    Chinese developers could also be boosted after mainland
media reported Chinese banks have begun offering preferential
loan rates for first-time home buyers, singalling Beijing is
relaxing its grip on the property sector after a near two-year
clampdown. 	
    Mainland Chinese markets could also be lifted by news
regulators are likely to delay the launch of a much-awaited
international board in Shanghai's stock market to shield Chinese
shares from an even bigger sell-off. 	
    On Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent. The broader
Hang Seng Index closed up 0.8 percent at 21,562.3.	
    That was still shy of 21,725.6, the top of a gap that opened
up on the Hang Seng benchmark between Aug. 4 and 5, which it
tested on Feb. 20 and has served as chart resistance for more
than two weeks.	
    Short selling interest sank to its lowest in eight sessions
on Friday, accounting for almost 7 percent of total turnover on
the Hong Kong main board. It averaged 7.9 percent last week,
higher than the 7.2 percent the week before.	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down
0.1 percent at 9,763 points, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,022.9
points at 0045 GMT. 	
	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:   	
    * China's raw coal output is expected to rise 3.7 percent
from a year ago to 3.65 billion tonnes, while crude oil
production is expected to remain unchanged at 204 million tonnes
in 2012, the government said in a work report on
Monday. 	
    * China's Chongqing Iron and Steel Ltd  
is in talks with its parent company on a restructuring plan
which will likely include an asset injection by the parent, the
dual-listed firm said in a filing on Monday. 	
    * Trading in AIA Group Ltd was suspended on Monday
after AIG announced it has commenced a sale of ordinary
shares in AIA by means of a placement to certain institutional
investors, and expected pricing to occur no later than March 6.
  	
    * China-backed steel-to-property conglomerate Citic Pacific
Ltd is sounding the market for a HK$3-4bn financing to
beef up its business, banking sources said. 	
    * Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd 
said its 2011 profit jumped 55.2 percent to 1.6 billion yuan and
that it would identify new sites for new hypermarkets and
further penetrate various tiers of Chinese cities. For statement
click here	
   * CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd said its 2011 net
profit doubled to HK$2.2 billion but expected a challenging year
in 2012 due the euro zone crisis and uncertainties in the global
economy. For statement click here	
    * China Mobile said on Friday that vice-president
Lu Xiangdong was being questioned as part of an official
investigation into "suspected financial-related issues."
 	
	
($1 = 6.2982 yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)

