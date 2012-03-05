Hong Kong shares seen higher, China plays in focus

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Monday ahead of a busy week dotted with corporate earnings, fresh China data and annual meetings of China's leaders in Beijing that will be eyed for fresh clues on the state of the world's second-largest economy. China aims to grow its economy by 7.5 percent in 2012 by following proactive fiscal and prudent monetary policies to combat downward pressure on growth and still high inflation, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Monday. Chinese banks could come into focus after the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China recorded loan growth of more than 10 percent in the first 2 months of this year, its president told reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He added that the "Big Four" Chinese banks saw loans grow about 20 billion yuan ($3.18 billion) in January and February, debunking the notion that they lent less in 2012 to date. Chinese developers could also be boosted after mainland media reported Chinese banks have begun offering preferential loan rates for first-time home buyers, singalling Beijing is relaxing its grip on the property sector after a near two-year clampdown. Mainland Chinese markets could also be lifted by news regulators are likely to delay the launch of a much-awaited international board in Shanghai's stock market to shield Chinese shares from an even bigger sell-off. On Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index closed up 0.8 percent at 21,562.3. That was still shy of 21,725.6, the top of a gap that opened up on the Hang Seng benchmark between Aug. 4 and 5, which it tested on Feb. 20 and has served as chart resistance for more than two weeks. Short selling interest sank to its lowest in eight sessions on Friday, accounting for almost 7 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong main board. It averaged 7.9 percent last week, higher than the 7.2 percent the week before. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 9,763 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,022.9 points at 0045 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * China's raw coal output is expected to rise 3.7 percent from a year ago to 3.65 billion tonnes, while crude oil production is expected to remain unchanged at 204 million tonnes in 2012, the government said in a work report on Monday. * China's Chongqing Iron and Steel Ltd is in talks with its parent company on a restructuring plan which will likely include an asset injection by the parent, the dual-listed firm said in a filing on Monday. * Trading in AIA Group Ltd was suspended on Monday after AIG announced it has commenced a sale of ordinary shares in AIA by means of a placement to certain institutional investors, and expected pricing to occur no later than March 6. * China-backed steel-to-property conglomerate Citic Pacific Ltd is sounding the market for a HK$3-4bn financing to beef up its business, banking sources said. * Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said its 2011 profit jumped 55.2 percent to 1.6 billion yuan and that it would identify new sites for new hypermarkets and further penetrate various tiers of Chinese cities. For statement click here * CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd said its 2011 net profit doubled to HK$2.2 billion but expected a challenging year in 2012 due the euro zone crisis and uncertainties in the global economy. For statement click here * China Mobile said on Friday that vice-president Lu Xiangdong was being questioned as part of an official investigation into "suspected financial-related issues." ($1 = 6.2982 yuan) (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)