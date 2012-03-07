Hong Kong shares seen lower, poised for 3rd-straight loss

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Wednesday, poised for a third-straight loss, with China Life Insurance Co Ltd in focus after the world's largest life insurer by market value posted a profit warning late on Tuesday. The company said its net profit for 2011 is expected to fall 40-50 percent from 2010. Barclays analysts said in a note to clients this was larger than their 30 percent projected decline, reinforcing their view that China Life will report one of the weakest earnings among Chinese insurers. China Life blamed the larger-than-expected decline on lower investment yields and an increase in impairment losses caused by capital market fluctuations, given its high investment in the mainland Chinese markets. The Shanghai Composite Index skidded 22 percent last year, following a 14 percent loss in 2010, but the benchmark is up almost 10 percent so far this year, with a brighter forecast as China gradually eases policy and accelerates market reforms. China Life has slipped 7.9 percent in the first two sessions this week, giving up nearly a third of its gain so far this year. Investors have elected to take profit on the stock, along with the other outperformers, fearing that any stake sale or fresh share issuance could come at a bigger discount than its peer, AIA Group Ltd. On Tuesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 3.1 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index lost 2.2 percent, its worst loss in nearly three months. The Hang Seng Index ended at 20,806.3, its lowest close in more than a month, and looked vulnerable to more losses with no immediate technical support seen. Its 200-day moving average was still some way off, at 20,244.1. Short selling interest accounted for 5.7 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong on Tuesday. According to traders, that went up to 9 percent, excluding AIA, the subject of a $6 billion selldown by its American parent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei was down 0.9 percent at 9,550.1 points, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 1,974.9 points at 0035 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Hong Kong-listed Bank of East Asia is looking to raise S$600 million ($477 million) in bonds but demand has proven to be robust with books exceeding S$2 billion, IFR reported on Tuesday. * Crude oil throughput at China's top refineries will slide to a 31-month low in March with daily crude runs almost 10 percent less than a month earlier, a Reuters poll showed, as many plants undergo maintenance -- some earlier than scheduled to trim deepening losses. * China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's largest oil refiner, aims to double crude refining capacity at its Luoyang refinery in five to eight years to meet rising local fuel demand, a company executive said on Tuesday. * Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the world's most valuable lender, said in a statement that its gold leasing business reached 62.8 tonnes of physical metal in 2011. * The lion's share of local government loans held by China's biggest bank are backed by sufficient cash flows, the head of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China said on Tuesday, brushing off concerns over the viability of the debt. * China Eastern Airlines' chairman Liu Shaoyong said passenger and cargo volume in first half of the year would show the biggest impact due to European economic crisis, with improvement in the second half. MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall Street posts first big loss of 2012 > Euro, Aussie plunge on worry over Greek bailout > Treasury prices rise on Greece, global growth concerns > Gold falls 2 pct, breaches support on Greece fears > Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)