Hong Kong shares seen breaking 3-day losing streak
March 8, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen breaking 3-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are
expected to start higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains
on favourable U.S. jobs data and poised to snap a three-day
losing streak that has shaved 4.3 percent off the Hang Seng
Index this week so far.	
    Relatively healthy interest shown by major banks and pension
funds in Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors on
Wednesday should also boost investors' confidence.
 	
    Agile Property Holdings Ltd is among a slew of
companies posting corporate earnings on Thursday and will be
closely watched as a barometer for clues on China's embattled
property sector. 	
    On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index slipped
1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index lost 0.9 percent to
29,627.8, but finished off lows on turnover that, apart from
Tuesday, was the highest since Feb. 15. 	
    Short selling interest accounted for 8.4 percent of total
turnover in Hong Kong on Wednesday, among the highest percentage
levels in the past month.	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average 
was up 1.3 percent at 9,699.3, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,984.6 at
0042 GMT. 	
	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    * China Communications Construction, the country's
largest builder of ports, will debut on the Shanghai market on
Friday after it raised 5 billion yuan ($792.41 million) in its
downsized A-share initial public offering. 	
    * Proview Technology (Shenzhen), a unit of Hong Kong-listed
Proview International Holdings Ltd, which is engaged
in a legal battle with Apple over the iPad trademark,
has requested resellers and suppliers in China to stop selling
the iPad after the U.S. technology giant launched the latest
version of it. 	
    * The U.S. Treasury Department plans to sell $6 billion of
stock in American International Group, parent of AIA
Group Ltd, and struck another deal for the insurer to
pay down $8.5 billion more in obligations, taking a major step
forward in an election year to unwind the unpopular crisis-era
bailout. 	
    * Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau 
and its one-time largest shareholder, Japanese billionaire Kazuo
Okada, have established battle lines for their latest skirmish.
 	
    * The global shipping slump is expected to last well into
2013 as a glut of vessels and a growing credit squeeze will
challenge even the toughest companies in the sea-borne sector,
Moody's Investor Service said on Wednesday. 	
    * China Petroleum & Chemical Corp  
 and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday
they had not made any decision on whether to raise their $2.2
billion takeover offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd 
after local media said the firms had ruled out the possibility
of sweetening the bid. 	
    * Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd, the world's
largest branded sports shoe manufacturer, said on Wednesday it
expects order growth in its business year ending Sept. 30 to be
slower than the 21 percent growth achieved in the previous year.
 	
    * Power supplier Power Assets Holdings Ltd,
formerly Hongkong Electric Holdings Ltd, said its net profit for
the year ended Dec. 31 rose 26 percent to HK$9.08 billion, up
from the consensus (mean) forecast from a poll by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S of HK$8.88 billion for the year. 	
    * Value Partners Group Ltd said it has agreed to
buy a 49 percent equity interest in the total registered capital
of KBC Goldstate for 40.5 million yuan. KBC Goldstate had seven
mutual funds with 970 million yuan of assets under management as
end of December 2011. For statement click 
 here	
   	
    MARKET SUMMARY:	
> Banks lift Wall Street, breaking 3-day skid               	
> Euro rebounds from 3-week low, Greek unease remains     	
> Treasury prices ease on Greece deal optimism, U.S. jobs  
  	
> Gold rises on optimism over Fed, Greek debt             
 	
> Oil up as Greece hopes, U.S. jobs data fuel rebound      
 	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael
Watson)

