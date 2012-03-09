FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 1:16 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen rising, China data in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Shares on the Hong Kong
market are expected to start higher on Friday, tracking Wall
Street gains as investors await a slew of data later in the day
that could shed fresh light on the extent of the slowdown in the
Chinese economy.	
    Also supporting sentiment, the good take-up of the Greek
government bond swap offer could alleviate concerns about the
debt problems in the euro zone.    	
    The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings
in Hong Kong rose 1.8 percent on Thursday while the broader Hang
Seng Index ended up 1.3 percent at 20,900.7, snapping a
three-day run of losses.	
    Both indices appear poised for their second weekly loss in
three weeks. Investors took profits in the outperformers this
year ahead of corporate earnings and key data, driving the Hang
Seng Index down 3.1 percent this week so far, while the China
Enterprises index has lost 4.9 percent.    	
    The scale of the economic slowdown in China will become
clearer on Friday with data expected to show steady consumer
spending as factory output, fixed-asset investment and inflation
cool to leave a pro-growth policy bias intact. 	
    Consumer and producer price data are due at 0130 GMT, with
fixed-asset investment, industrial output and retail sales
numbers scheduled for publication at 0530 GMT.	
    China Yurun Food Group Ltd and China Resources
Land Ltd are among a slew of companies expected to
post earnings reports on Friday.    	
    On Thursday, short selling interest slumped to its lowest
since Dec. 22, accounting for 6.7 percent of total turnover on
the Hong Kong main board, which ended a lackluster day by
marking a decline for a second straight session.	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average 
rose 1.1 percent to 9,876 on Friday, while the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,005.4
at 0036 GMT.	
	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    * Shares of Coach Inc rose as much as 7 percent to
their highest in more than 10 years after the company said it
was seeing strong business in China as well as in its domestic
market. Speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer &
Retail Conference, Lew Frankfort, chief executive officer of the
upscale leather goods maker, said business was growing
by double digits in North America as it focused on gaining a
greater share of the women's luxury market in that region.
 	
    * Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) ,
the country's largest aluminium producer, plans to issue new
shares to raise up to 8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) to fund
development and expansion projects. 	
    * China's Yanzhou Coal Mining  overcame
a key hurdle on Thursday in the takeover of Australia's
Gloucester Coal and was granted an additional 12 months
to bring down its stake in its Australian unit to less than 70
percent. Australian federal treasurer Wayne Swan approved a deal
between Yanzhou's unit Yancoal and Gloucester Coal with some
conditions and cited global market volatility as the reason for
giving the Chinese firm until the end of 2013 to cut its stake.
 	
    * Hong Kong property developer and landlord Hysan
Development Co Ltd said on Thursday its chief
executive Gerry Yim will resign effective May 14 and the
founding Lee family is resuming active management of the
company. Irene Lee Yun-Lien, currently non-executive chairman of
the board, is assuming an executive role with the company
immediately, it said. 	
    * Wynn Macau Ltd's parent Wynn Resorts Ltd
, locked in a legal battle with one-time largest
shareholder Kazuo Okada, won the latest round when a Nevada
judge ruled on Thursday that the casino company must turn over
just two pages of the documents that Okada had requested.
 	
    * Lenovo Group Ltd is recalling about 50,500
ThinkCentre desktop computers due to a fire hazard.
 	
    * Hong Kong subway operator MTR Corp posted a 22
percent rise in 2011 net profit to HK$14.7 billion, beating the
consensus forecast of HK$9.87 billion. 	
    * Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd, whose brewery
assets have attracted bidding interest from global and local
players, posted a 4.2 percent decline in 2011 profit to HK$34.8
million on Thursday due to higher costs, with beer sales volume
up 1 percent. For statement click here	
    	
    MARKET SUMMARY:	
> Wall St erases week's losses on Greek hopes               	
> Euro rises on signs of success for Greek debt swap      	
> Treasury prices fall as support for Greek deal grows     	
> Gold rises 1 pct on economic optimism, Greek debt       	
> Oil gains a second day on Greek hopes, Iran              	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael
Watson)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.