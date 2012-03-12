Hong Kong shares seen flat, corporate earnings eyed

HONG KONG, March 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are expected to open flat or slightly lower on Monday, with investors likely taking their cues from corporate earnings as the reporting season for Chinese companies picks up this week. Exporters could see strength after U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in February, beating expectations and providing another sign that the world's largest economy may be on a path of stable recovery. Longfor Properties Co Ltd, Prudential Plc and Sinotrans Shipping Ltd are among a clutch of companies expected to post corporate earnings on Monday. Chinese banks could come under modest pressure after data released following the market close on Friday showed that they extended 710.7 billion yuan ($112.5 billion) in new loans in February, below market expectations of 750 billion yuan. Last Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 0.8 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index climbed 0.9 percent. The gains, in tepid turnover, helped the Hong Kong benchmark indexes claw back some of last week's losses. Further rises were stymied by technical resistance levels, however, while players were reluctant to take positions ahead of China trade data on Saturday and U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later on Friday. Short selling interest accounted for 8 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong main board last Friday, above last week's average of about 7.4 percent and the previous week's 7 percent average. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.2 percent at 9,947.51 in early trade on Monday while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 2,008. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Container ships and terminals owner and operator Orient Overseas (International) Ltd said its net profit for 2011 amounted to $181.65 million, beating a forecast of $133.5 million. * Hong Kong-based Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd will receive an unspecified level of financial support from Bank of China Ltd to boost the development of China's cultural industry, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. * Standard Chartered has sought a full commercial banking licence from the Saudi central bank as the UK lender aims to plug the biggest gap in its growing Gulf Arab business, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday. * Geely Automobile Holdings said its parent and Volvo Car had signed a technology transfer deal allowing the Chinese maker of low-cost cars to enrich its product portfolio and make it more competitive in its home market. It also said its sales rose 22.9 percent in February from the same month last year to 39,096 cars. * Chinese meat processor China Yurun Food Group Ltd on Friday posted a 34 percent decline in 2011 profit, hit by rising labour, production and hog costs, although the result was better than guidance of a 38 percent decline. * China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, said on Friday that it has won regulatory approval to build a power and steam plant in Beijing with a total investment of 3.82 billion yuan ($604.77 million). * Chinese property developer and building materials trader China Resources Land posted a 34 percent rise in 2011 net profit to HK$8.1 billion. * Agile Property Holdings Ltd proposed an international offering of U.S. dollar senior notes raising proceeds for the purchase of new land sites, refinancing and general working capital. Pricing of the notes, including the aggregate principal amount, offer price and interest rates, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by joint lead managers HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS. For statement click here * Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd said its application to register Tylerdipine Hydrochloride, its first international and innovative anti-hypertensive drug developed by its in-house research and development team, has been officially accepted by the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)