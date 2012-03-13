HK shares to open higher, poised for 4th straight gain

HONG KONG, March 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, poised for a fourth-straight gain, but turnover will likely stay low as investors await a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week which could signal reduced chances for more monetary easing.

On Monday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings eased 0.3 percent, but the broader Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 21,134.2, still shy of 21,200, a resistance it briefly tested last Friday.

Short selling interest jumped to its highest since Feb. 2, accounting for 9.4 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong on Monday. Turnover fell some 18 percent from Friday and was the lowest since Feb. 16.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.5 percent at 9,938.8, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent at 2,019.4 at 0040 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Chinese online stocks are set to be a focus, with the top two online video companies set to join forces. Youku.com will buy smaller rival Tudou Holdings Ltd in an all-stock deal worth more than $1 billion, creating an industry leader with more than a one-third share of a market that is losing money as it battles rising costs.

* Chinese property stocks could come into focus after China Vanke, the country’s largest property developer by revenue, posted a 32 percent rise in 2011 profit to 9.62 billion yuan, against a consensus forecast of 9.82 billion yuan from a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Department store chain operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd said its net profit rose 26.4 percent year-on-year to 1.212 billion yuan in 2011, total gross sales proceeds increased 31 percent to 14.34 billion yuan, and same store sales growth remained at 24.9 percent. For statement click here

* Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday that February freight traffic rose 0.8 percent, while growth in passenger numbers fell short of capacity growth.

* Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co Ltd said it would subscribe $30 million worth of shares in the Hong Kong initial public offering of Kinetic Mines and Energy Ltd in a bid to strengthen strategic relationship of the two firms. Kinetic, planning to raise up to HK$1.4 billion in an IPO, is developing Dafanpu Coal Mine, an underground mine in Inner Mongolia. For statement click here

MARKET SUMMARY: > Defensives rally on flat day for Wall St > Dollar falls before Fed meeting, retail sales data > Bonds steady to higher ahead of Fed meeting > Gold falls on weaker sentiment, eyes on FOMC > Oil slips on China, Europe growth concerns (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)