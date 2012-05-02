Hong Kong shares seen higher, China banks in focus

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could open higher on Wednesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data but gains could be capped on fears about slower growth for China's economy after official media reported weaker bank lending. Chinese banks could come into focus after the official China Securities Journal said that bank lending in the mainland is estimated to have dropped 30 percent in April from a month earlier as demand for credit declined. The month-on-month numbers can be, however, quite volatile. Financial markets in China resume trading on Wednesday after a two-day holiday, while markets in Hong Kong were closed on Tuesday. Data on Tuesday showed China's official purchasing managers' index rose to a 13-month high in April, signalling the economy may be recovering from a first-quarter trough, but smaller factories are still struggling. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong gained 1.6 percent. Short-selling interest accounted for 8.7 percent of total turnover on Monday. Bourse turnover declined on Monday from Friday and was more than 17 percent below its 20-day moving average. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent at 0047 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * HSBC has hired government bonds and derivatives trader, Pasquale Cataldi, to run one of its rates trading divisions, two people familiar with the matter said. * China's Hony Capital plans to sell or outsource the operations at Elpida Memory's Hiroshima DRAM plant to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) if its bid for the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker is successful, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday. * China's home-grown sports brands, such as Li Ning and ANTA Sports, could come into focus after Adidas, the world's second-biggest sporting goods company, raised its 2012 profit forecast. Adidas has outperformed rivals Nike and Puma in the key Chinese market as shoppers there snapped up its trademark three-stripe sneakers. * GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said it expected a significant decline in profit for the three months ended in March compared with the same period a year ago due to a drop in sales revenue and losses from its e-commerce business. * Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange, confirmed on Monday its interest in the auction process for London Metal Exchange, which is estimated to be worth between 500 million and 1.5 billion pounds ($783 million-$2.4 billion). * Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd said on Monday it expected its net profit from year ending in June 2012 to fall significantly due to declines in overall gross profit margin. For statement click here * Ports Design Ltd said late on Monday that it is cooperating with its auditors KPMG to assist them to complete their audit work as soon as possible and the company will be unable to dispatch its annual report to shareholders by April 30. It said it is working with KPMG to agree on a timetable. For statement click here * Baoxin Auto Group Ltd said it planned to issue US dollar-denominated guaranteed senior notes raising capital to repay short-term bank loans and to expand its network of dealership stores and repair centres. Morgan Stanley and UBS are handling the deal. For statement click here * ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation said late on Monday that they have agreed to extend the Long Stop Date regarding an offer to for China Gas to July 6 pending obtaining all required approvals and MOFCOM is still reviewing the application. For statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)