Hong Kong shares seen lower, growth-sensitive sectors in focus
May 7, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen lower, growth-sensitive sectors in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
the week lower on Monday, with growth-sensitive names likely
taking the brunt of the hit after 	
elections in France and Greece sowed fresh doubt about the euro
zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.	
    The market is also likely to be weighed down by
disappointing U.S. jobs data for April, stoking concern about
growth prospects in the world's largest economy. 	
    A slew of China data for April throughout this week could
offer investors clues on the slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy. 	
    Beijing is expected to post April trade data on May 10 and
inflation, industrial output and retail sales on May 11. Data
for loan growth and money supply are expected between May 10 and
15.	
    Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.8 percent
to 21,086. The China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 1 percent. 	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 2.3
percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.5 percent at
0041 GMT. 	
	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    * High-end jeweller Graff Diamonds is set to launch its up
to $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering on May 21,
sources familiar with the plans said on Sunday. Graff would join
global brands including Italian fashion house Prada SpA
, luggage maker Samsonite, French cosmetics
company L'Occitane, that have listed in Hong Kong
looking to tap booming consumer demand and rising wealth in
Asia. 	
    * Chinese state-owned conglomerate Beijing Enterprises
Group, parent of utility Beijing Enterprises Holding Limited
, said it has increased its stake in China Gas Holdings
Ltd to nearly 9 percent, raising the prospect of a
bidding war with state firm Sinopec  
 and ENN Energy Holdings for the mainland gas
distributor. 	
    * Yahoo Inc could be weeks away from selling 15 to
25 percent of Alibaba Group's stock back to China's largest
e-commerce company, in a deal designed to eliminate complexities
that had scuttled the parties' previous negotiations, a person
familiar with the matter said. Alibaba Group is the parent of
Alibaba.com. 	
    * The cost of Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina's
 Australian joint venture LNG may rise as much as 50
percent from initial estimates, which could force the companies
to delay development, a source close to the project said on
Friday. 	
    * PetroChina, the country's largest oil and gas
producer, will restart next week a 80,000 barrels-per-day crude
distillation unit at its Jinzhou refinery after one-month
maintenance, an industry source said on Friday. 	
    * UC RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer
which is scheduled to announce first quarter results on May 14,
is expected to report a drop in first-quarter recurring net
profit to $94 million, a Reuters poll of eight analysts showed
on Friday. 	
    * Vitamin C and antibiotic products producer China
Pharmaceutical Group Ltd posted HK$85 million loss in
first quarter results, against HK$161.5 million profit in a year
ago period, hit by falling prices of its products due to
overcapacity and restricted use of antibiotics in China. The
company added it expected to see loss for six months ending in
June. For statement click  here	
    * China sport brand Peak Sport Products Co Ltd 
said sales fair orders for the fourth quarter of 2012 declined,
in terms of revenue at wholesale prices, by a mid-twenties
percentage when compared to that of the same quarter in 2011. It
said same stores sales for the first quarter were flat aginst a
year ago period. For statement click here	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)

