Hong Kong shares to open higher, earnings in focus

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday after suffering their worst loss in five months the previous day on jitters over Europe's debt crisis, as the focus shifted to a raft of quarterly earnings and data from China later in the week. HSBC was expected to report quarterly profit of almost $6 billion on Tuesday as Europe's biggest bank benefits from a rebound in investment banking income and falling bad debts, although it is struggling to cut costs. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd could come into focus after quarterly profit released late on Monday dipped to HK$1.15 billion ($148.2 million) from HK$1.23 billion a year earlier, as revenue was crimped by a decline in daily stock market activity. But HKEx said it was confident of winning an auction to take over the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's largest metals trading market, as it looks to China to drive new business growth in the face of declining stock market activity. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index slumped 2.6 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings shed 2.8 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent at 0058 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Activist hedge fund Third Point, which has called for the ouster of Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Scott Thompson for padding his resume, formally demanded in a letter that the Internet company provide access to all documents relating to Thompson's hiring. Yahoo's latest troubles come as it is likely weeks away from selling 15 percent to 25 percent of Alibaba Group's stock back to that company after months of negotiations. * Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau, posted quarterly results that lagged Wall Street's targets, after robust growth in Macau failed to make up for a flagging core Las Vegas business. * Macau gambling giant SJM Holdings Ltd posted a 21.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, largely in line with analysts' expectations, as growing numbers of Chinese visitors flocked to the world's largest gambling destination. * Beijing Enterprises Group (BJEG) again increased its stake in China Gas Holdings Ltd, a takeover target of Sinopec, raising the prospect of a bidding war between the two state-controlled companies. * Samsonite International, the world's biggest luggage maker, is eyeing acquisitions of smaller, privately held companies, its chief executive told a German newspaper. * Foxconn International Holdings Ltd said there has been no discussion between the company and Sharp Corporation about the possible establishment of a joint venture company relating to mobile communications in China. It said it will continue to maintain and develop alliances with different brand-name customers and it does not have any plan to operate any branded handset business. For statement click here * Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale said on Monday it had sold all of its 61.5 percent stake in kaolin clay producer Cadam to privately owned U.S. firm KaMin LLC, for $30.1 million. * Haitung Securities Co Ltd said its net profit for April amounted to 220.34 million yuan with operating income at 461.9 million yuan. For statement click here * CITIC Securities Co Ltd said its net profit amounted to 378.2 million yuan for April with revenue amounting to 810.2 million yuan. For statement click here * CST Mining Group Ltd said it expected to record a larger loss for its financial year ended in March 2012 as compared to the same period a year go due to a loss arising from the fair value changes of its financial assets in the first half of the fiscal 2012 because of unstable global economic and investment market conditions. For statement click here * Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said accumulative contracted sales value for January to April amounted to 4.7 billion yuan, up 175 percent from the same period a year ago and accounted for 47 percent of its 2012 sales target of 10 billion yuan. For statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)