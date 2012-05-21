FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen higher, but turnover likely weak
May 21, 2012
May 21, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen higher, but turnover likely weak

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start the
week higher on Monday after two straight 5 percent weekly
losses, helped by global leaders calling for Greece to stay in
the euro zone, although turnover is expected to be weak.	
    World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on
Saturday and vowed to combat financial turmoil while
revitalizing a global economy increasingly threatened by
Europe's debt crisis. 	
    Hong Kong shares slid 1.3 percent last Friday, inflicting a
weekly loss of 5.1 percent as escalating woes in Europe dragged
down financial stocks and disappointing U.S. economic data
increased risk aversion.	
    The fall in the Hang Seng Index followed a 5.3
percent drop the week before, giving the benchmark its worst
two-week period since September. 	
    Short selling interest accounted for 12.2 percent of total
bourse turnover last Friday. Short selling averaged 11.2 percent
last week. Bourse turnover was higher than average on Friday,
but was some way off the levels of last year's sell-off.	
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent as of 0054
GMT.	
    	
    FACTORS TO WATCH:	
    * Want Want China Holdings Ltd, one of China's top
food and beverage makers and distributors, will spend $400
million this year to secure land in China, its chief financial
officer said on Monday. 	
    * Despite urging more support for growth-boosting measures
in comments published on Sunday, China's premier also 
reiterated calls for the country to maintain its campaign to
cool down its property market, a series of controls on credit
and purchases that have begun to drive down housing prices.
  	
    * Shares of Chongqing-related companies could come into
focus after thirty of China's biggest state-owned businesses
signed contracts worth about 350 billion yuan ($55.3 billion)
with the southwestern municipality Chongqing, Chinese media
reported on Sunday, in a sign of Beijing's determination to
bolster confidence in the city formerly run by ousted leader Bo
Xilai. 	
    * Manulife Financial Corp  and Metlife
 are among the companies that have submitted first round
bids for ING's entire Asia life insurance business, sources said
on Saturday, in what could be Asia's largest Asia M&A insurance
deal. 	
    * Yahoo and Alibaba Group, the Chinese Internet group that
runs e-commerce site Alibaba.com, are close to an
agreement that could happen as soon as Monday, according to a
report in All Things D, citing unnamed sources. Yahoo would sell
one-half of its 40 percent stake back to Alibaba.
 	
    * A 1.2 billion pound ($1.9 billion) bid for the world's
largest metals marketplace, the London Metal Exchange, from Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) is up against
bids from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and
InterContinental Exchange. 	
    * High-end fashion group YGM Trading Ltd, which
has agreed to buy struggling luxury clothes maker Aquascutum,
said its overall China sales growth in the past two months was
lower than the company expected and it aims to expand
conservatively in the world's second-largest economy as costs
rise. YGM is open to further acquisitions in Europe and may
consider listing Aquascutum. 	
    * China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the
country's No.2 telecom operator, said on Friday that the number
of its mobile subscribers reached 212.75 million in April, up
1.56 percent from a month earlier. 	
    * ZTE Corp , the world's No.4 handset
vendor and one of two Chinese companies under U.S. scrutiny over
security concerns, said one of its mobile phone models sold in
the United States contains a vulnerability that researchers say
could allow others to control the device. 	
    * China's platinum jewellery market has great potential for
growth as rising wealth fuels demand for luxury products, a
senior official of Hong Kong-based jeweller Luk Fook Holdings
(International) Ltd said on Friday. 	
    * China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd said chief
executive officer Gao Lina has been appointed as Deputy Chairman
of the company effective May 19. For statement click here	
	
 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin
