Hong Kong shares seen lower, China services in focus

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could open lower on Tuesday, snapping a two-day relief rally with a surge in Spanish borrowing costs the latest worry for investors watching for spillover effects in Asia.

The Chinese services sector could come into focus after China Premier Wen Jiabao called for a faster opening of the country’s service sector, the official Xinhua news agency reported late.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5 percent and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.5 percent at 0053 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* The two billionaire Kwok brothers who run Sun Hung Kai Properties and three other men arrested in a bribery scandal involving Asia’s biggest developer renewed their bail on Monday as Hong Kong’s highest-profile graft investigation saps shareholder confidence in the conglomerate.

* Instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp said on Monday that first-quarter net profit rose 61.2 percent on solid growth in its noodle business, despite weaker sales from the beverage segment.

* Chinese developer Yuexiu Property said on Monday it sold one of the world’s tallest buildings, a skyscraper in the southern city of Guangzhou, to its affiliated real estate investment trust for 8.85 billion yuan ($1.4 billion).

* GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, China’s largest polysilicon and wafer maker, said on Monday it plans to expand its solar farm business in China, the United States and in emerging markets.

* Chinese property developer Shui On Land Ltd said it has submitted a spin-off proposal to the Hong Kong stock exchange for a separate listing of its premier commercial property unit, China Xintiandi Co Ltd.

* Brazilian miner Vale said on Monday it agreed to sell its coal assets in Colombia to CPC, a unit of Colombian Natural Resources, for $407 million. The deal is subject regulatory approval.

* Brazilian federal prosecutors in the country’s state of Para have asked a court to suspend operations at Vale’s

Onça Puma nickel project in the Brazilian Amazon, alleging Vale failed to meet obligations to two Indian tribes in the region.

* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd is seeking membership of overseas exchanges and aims to become a major global bullion market maker, a senior executive said on Monday.

* PetroChina Co Ltd said its controlling shareholder, China National Petroleum Corporation, which owns 86.51 percent of the company's total issued share capital, increased its shareholdings in the company on May 25 and will continue to increase its shareholdings within 12 months in an aggregated amount not exceeding 2 percent of the total issued share capital. For statement click here

* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said the Phase II Project of its Shenhua Coal Dock at Tianjin Port has been approved by the National Development and Reform Commission. The project involves building of coal loading berths with a designed loading capacity of 35 million tonnes a year with total investment amounting to 3.82 billion yuan. For statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill)