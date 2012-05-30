Hong Kong shares seen weaker, 3-day rally at risk

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start weaker on Wednesday, poised to halt a three-day winning streak, with fears that Spanish banking woes could escalate the country's borrowing costs crimping risk appetite. The official Xinhua news agency said after markets closed on Tuesday that China had no plans for economic stimulus measures on the scale of those seen in 2008. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 percent, the best single day gain this month. The index stood at 19,055.5, above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs, at about 18,996. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 1 percent at 0100 GMT. STOCKS TO WATCH: * China's top telecoms gear makers Huawei and ZTE denied receiving illegal government subsidies that helped them undercut rivals in recent years, after media reported the European Union planned to take action over unfair trade practices. * A Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker, BYD Co Ltd , sought to defend the safety of its electric car on Tuesday as police investigated the cause of a deadly accident in which one of its vehicles caught fire. * Japan's Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Tuesday it and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) have set up a 50-50 joint venture in China to build a plant that will make ethylene-propylene-diene terpolymer (EPT) for 2 billion yuan ($315 million). * Ming Fung Jewellery Group Ltd said it entered into an agreement to distribute jewellery items and watches from Italian luxury jewellery brand Damiani exclusively in China and has agreed to open at least 80 outlets in the country by March 2017, as the Hong Kong jeweller aims to broaden sources of income. For statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)