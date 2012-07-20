FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2012 / 1:01 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen lower, trimming weekly gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were
expected to start lower on Friday, trimming their gains for the
week after benchmark indexes failed to close above chart
resistance levels despite strong gains on Thursday.
    Riskier sectors such as Chinese banks that saw strong gains
on Thursday could be put on the defensive as investors look to
take some profits. The sector has been dogged by worries about
bad debts and squeezed interest rate margins.
    Weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. manufacturing, housing
and labour markets, and a spike in Spain's borrowing costs,
which intensified fears Madrid may eventually need a full-blown
sovereign bailout, are likely to weigh on markets.
    The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong jumped 2.4 percent on Thursday, but failed
to close above the 61.8 percent retracement of its rise from its
October 2011 lows to February 2012 highs, at about 9,539.5.
    The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.7 percent at
19,559.1, the highest since July 6, but failed to finish above
its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,588.9.
 
    For the week, the China Enterprises Index is up 3 percent
and the Hang Seng is up 2.4 percent.
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4
percent while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent
at 0019 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * CITIC Securities , China's biggest
listed brokerage, posted a 24 percent fall in first-half profit
and revenue fell 22.9 percent to 5.79 billion yuan ($908.46
million), the company said in an unaudited earnings report on
Friday. CITIC Securities will announce audited first-half
results on Aug. 22. 
    * Haitong Securities Co Ltd said its unaudited
profit for the first half of 2012 fell 9.36 percent year-on-year
to 202.55 million yuan with operating income declining 3.49
percent to 506.4 million yuan. For statement, here
    * Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 
are seen to be in focus after the Daily Telegraph reported that
the London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the
Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion pound
($11.3 billion) merger, a deal that would create the world's
third-largest exchange group. 
    * Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd said its
net profit for the first half of 2012 rose 17.7 percent to
HK$4.69 billion ($604.74 million) with turnover increasing more
than 17 percent to HK$2.8 billion. 
    * Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen is
taking on two little-known strategic investors as it looks to
increase sales tenfold in China and catch up with rivals in the
world's largest luxury goods market. Bang & Olufsen said it will
raise 177 million crowns ($29.2 million) in a share issue to two
new partners, luxury goods distributor Sparkle Roll 
and A CAPITAL, a China-Europe growth capital fund.
 
    * Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said its unit Yancoal
Australia Ltd recorded a 30 percent year-on-year rise
in raw coal production in the second quarter of 2012 to 5,726
kilo tonnes. For statement, here
    * Curtain wall maker Yuanda China Holdings Ltd 
said it expected to experience a decline in its profit for the
first half of 2012 due mainly to a slowdown in domestic project
developments resulting from tightening of the domestic credit
market and an increase in installation costs in certain overseas
markets. For statement, here
    * The United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd
 said its unit Zhuhai United Laboratories Co Ltd has
issued 600 million yuan in one-year corporate bonds, raising
capital to repay bank loans, for procurement of raw materials,
promotion of new products and expansion of its sales network.
For statement, here
 ($1 = 6.3734 Chinese yuan, 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars)

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)

