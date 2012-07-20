Hong Kong shares seen lower, trimming weekly gains

HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were expected to start lower on Friday, trimming their gains for the week after benchmark indexes failed to close above chart resistance levels despite strong gains on Thursday. Riskier sectors such as Chinese banks that saw strong gains on Thursday could be put on the defensive as investors look to take some profits. The sector has been dogged by worries about bad debts and squeezed interest rate margins. Weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. manufacturing, housing and labour markets, and a spike in Spain's borrowing costs, which intensified fears Madrid may eventually need a full-blown sovereign bailout, are likely to weigh on markets. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 2.4 percent on Thursday, but failed to close above the 61.8 percent retracement of its rise from its October 2011 lows to February 2012 highs, at about 9,539.5. The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.7 percent at 19,559.1, the highest since July 6, but failed to finish above its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,588.9. For the week, the China Enterprises Index is up 3 percent and the Hang Seng is up 2.4 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 percent while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent at 0019 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * CITIC Securities , China's biggest listed brokerage, posted a 24 percent fall in first-half profit and revenue fell 22.9 percent to 5.79 billion yuan ($908.46 million), the company said in an unaudited earnings report on Friday. CITIC Securities will announce audited first-half results on Aug. 22. * Haitong Securities Co Ltd said its unaudited profit for the first half of 2012 fell 9.36 percent year-on-year to 202.55 million yuan with operating income declining 3.49 percent to 506.4 million yuan. For statement, here * Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd are seen to be in focus after the Daily Telegraph reported that the London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.3 billion) merger, a deal that would create the world's third-largest exchange group. * Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd said its net profit for the first half of 2012 rose 17.7 percent to HK$4.69 billion ($604.74 million) with turnover increasing more than 17 percent to HK$2.8 billion. * Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen is taking on two little-known strategic investors as it looks to increase sales tenfold in China and catch up with rivals in the world's largest luxury goods market. Bang & Olufsen said it will raise 177 million crowns ($29.2 million) in a share issue to two new partners, luxury goods distributor Sparkle Roll and A CAPITAL, a China-Europe growth capital fund. * Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said its unit Yancoal Australia Ltd recorded a 30 percent year-on-year rise in raw coal production in the second quarter of 2012 to 5,726 kilo tonnes. For statement, here * Curtain wall maker Yuanda China Holdings Ltd said it expected to experience a decline in its profit for the first half of 2012 due mainly to a slowdown in domestic project developments resulting from tightening of the domestic credit market and an increase in installation costs in certain overseas markets. For statement, here * The United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd said its unit Zhuhai United Laboratories Co Ltd has issued 600 million yuan in one-year corporate bonds, raising capital to repay bank loans, for procurement of raw materials, promotion of new products and expansion of its sales network. For statement, here ($1 = 6.3734 Chinese yuan, 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)