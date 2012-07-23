Hong Kong shares seen lower as Spain worries fester

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are likely to start lower on Monday, with benchmark indices slipping below chart levels scaled last week as concerns linger over Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout. U.S. and European stocks tumbled on Friday after indebted region Valencia sought financial aid from Madrid. Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent on the day and 2.9 percent on the week at 19,640.8. That was just above its current 200-day moving average at 19,595.4, a level it has struggled to break since mid-May. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.9 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI had dropped 1.8 percent by 0031 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * CITIC Securities has agreed to pay $310.3 million for a near-20 percent stake in French bank Credit Agricole's CLSA brokerage unit, with an option to buy the rest, underscoring the global ambitions of China's biggest listed brokerage. CITIC has the option to buy the remainder of the brokerage for $910.7 million, which the banks said in a statement they expect it to exercise by June 30, 2013 at the latest. * U.S. private equity fund Warburg Pincus, a stakeholder of Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, has sued Titan and some of its executives in Hong Kong's High Court for misrepresentation and breaches of contract. The suit alleges Hong Kong-listed Titan and its founder Tsoi Tin Chun and two unidentified executives secretly provided 1.48 billion yuan ($232.22 million) of unauthorised guarantees to subsidiaries, Warburg said in an emailed statement on Friday. * EU regulators will allow a bid by Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G to buy France Telecom's Orange Austria if the new combined group permits other Austrian operators to access its network, an Austrian daily said on Saturday, citing sources. Hutchison is a unit of Hutchison Whampoa. * China's Citic Pacific Ltd said the cost to build its Sino Iron project in Western Australia's remote Pilbara region has reached $8 billion, The Australian newspaper reported on Saturday, representing a jump of at least $1 billion. * U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group has raised about $720 million from the sale of a stake in China's third-largest insurer, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Saturday. The New York based firm sold 220 million Hong Kong-traded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) at HK$25.5 each, putting the block deal at HK$5.61 billion ($723.3 million). * China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, or Sinopec Corp , said its crude throughput in the first half of 2012 rose 1.13 percent over a year earlier, easing from a 3-percent expansion in 2011. * Anton Oilfield Services (Group) Ltd said it had won the tender for a project to provide large-scale horizontal well multistage fracking tools and technical services to blocks in the Erdos Basin operated by Sinopec. For a statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)