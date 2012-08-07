Hong Kong shares to hold steady; StanChart in focus

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are likely to start marginally weaker to flat on Tuesday as investors hope for further global stimulus measures, with attention on local earnings and Standard Chartered Plc after a row over dealings with Iran. New York's top bank regulator said Standard Chartered was a "rogue institution" that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, and threatened to strip its New York banking licence Companies expected to post corporate earnings later in the day include MSM China, i-CABLE Communications and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering. Chinese property developers could come into focus after China Vanke Co Ltd, mainland China's largest property developer by sales, reported a 25.1 percent rise in first-half net profits on Monday. But profit margins narrowed for the housebuilder as it cut prices to win business during a market slowdown. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.7 percent to 19,998.7, closing at the highest since May 10. Since that day, the benchmark has struggled to stay above its 200-day moving average, a chart level it surpassed on Monday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0052 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Chinese oil giant Sinopec Corp and gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings are extending their $2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings again, this time by a month, as they seek regulatory approvals to proceed with Hong Kong's first unsolicited takeover bid. * Italian fashion house Prada SpA, which competes with Louis Vuitton and PPR's Gucci, posted a 36.5 percent jump in first-half revenue, buoyed by strong growth in Asia, with sales driven mainly by its Prada and Miu Miu brands. * Allegations that a banking unit of Standard Chartered Plc schemed with Iran to conceal billions of dollars in transactions have dragged Deloitte into the spotlight in another hit to the global accounting and consulting firm. * China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's largest insurer by market value, on Monday warned it expected a big fall in first-half profit due to lower investment yields and higher impairment losses from a still-depressed capital market. * Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said on Monday its July sales rose 18.5 percent from a year earlier to 320,568 vehicles. That pace was faster than 11.9 percent year-on-year growth achieved in June. * First Tractor Co Ltd said it has completed the issue of 150 million A shares which will commence trading in Shanghai on August 8. For statement, here * China Communications Construction Co Ltd said the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its plan to issue 12 billion yuan worth of domestic corporate bonds in China within the next 24 months. For statement, here * Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd said China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its plan to issue up to 4 billion yuan worth of corporate bonds in China. For statement, here * Turnkey water and wastewater treatment provider Sound Global Ltd said it would issue $150 million worth of 11.875 percent senior notes due 2017, raising proceeds to invest in projects, repay loans and for working capital. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)