Hong Kong shares poised for third-straight gain
August 8, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares poised for third-straight gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set for a
third-straight gain on Wednesday, led by beaten down
growth-sensitive sectors on hopes that policymakers will soon
address the euro zone crisis and declining global growth.
    Cathay Pacific Airways, SJM Holdings and
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) are among
the slew of companies expected to report first-half earnings
later on Wednesday.
    On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index edged up 0.4 percent
to 20,072.6, its highest close since May 10. The index ended off
the day's highs and held within a 150-point range, as it did on
Monday. 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.6
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.5 percent as
of 0042 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:    
    * MGM Resorts International posted a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by improved results
in its MGM China and Mississippi operations, sending
its shares up 10 percent. 
    * Melco Crown Entertainment  posted a 23
percent rise in quarterly net profit, driven by its mass market
segment in Macau, the world's largest gambling hub.
 
    * Aviation trainer CAE Inc  said it sold
three full-flight simulators to Air China  
for C$42 million ($42 million) at list prices. CAE, which offers
civil aviation, military and helicopter training services, said
it sold the full-flight simulators for Airbus A320, A330 and
Boeing 737 aircraft. 
    * Nonferrous metals trader China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals
Mining Ltd said Department of Land and Resources of
Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has granted a mining license to
the company's unit Tong Xing for a period of two years ending on
May 4, 2014. For statement, here
    * China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Ltd said
its power generation on a consolidated basis amounted to 2.135
million MWh for July, an increase of 14.71 percent from the same
period in 2011. Its wind power generation increased 38.85
percent and coal power generation fell 8.05 percent. For
statement, here
  

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

