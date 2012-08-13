Hong Kong shares seen starting lower, earnings in focus

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week lower on Monday, with investors eyeing corporate profits to gauge the extent of a slowdown in China after data last week suggested it could extend into a seventh quarter.

Sunshine Oilsands and MTR Corporation, Hong Kong’s subway operator, head a list of companies expected to post first-half earnings reports later in the day.

Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.7 percent from a three-month high, but closed up 2.4 percent for the week at 20,136.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong lost 0.6 percent on Friday, but rose 2.5 percent last week.

Short selling interest accounted for 12.2 percent of total Friday’s turnover in Hong Kong, the highest since May 30, when shorts accounted for 14.4 percent, traders said.

This is higher than the historical 8 percent average and the 10 percent average last week, suggesting the market remains vulnerable to a short squeeze.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.2 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.5 percent at 0030 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) , China’s fifth largest lender, has obtained the green light from Chinese securities regulators for a private placement of around $9 billion, aimed at meeting tighter capital requirements. The issue will involve no more than 6.54 billion new Shanghai-listed A shares and 5.835 billion new Hong Kong-listed shares, the lender said.

* Cheung Kong (Holdings) won a bid to build a residential and commercial complex above a rail station in Hong Kong in the largest such deal in over a year, paying HK$9.6 billion ($1.24 billion) to subway operator MTR Corp for the site.

* Citic Securities is set to replace shipper China Cosco Holdings on Hong Kong’s China Enterprises Index from Sept. 10, the index manager said in a statement after markets closed on Friday.

* Hong Kong’s trade-dependent economy shrank 0.1 percent in the second quarter from the first three months of the year, weighed down by a drop in exports, in a further sign that cooling demand in China and Western countries is taking a toll on the Asian financial centre.

* PCCW, Hong Kong’s dominant fixed-line telephone operator, posted a HK$836 million first-half net profit after markets closed on Friday.

* Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said its first-half net profit fell 20 percent to 2.38 billion yuan from 2.98 billion yuan a year ago.

* Standard Chartered , the British bank facing explosive money laundering allegations from New York State’s top bank regulator, appears to have been burned by a decision to waive attorney-client privilege, a move that usually helps appease U.S. authorities.

* Chinese steel producers could come into focus after the country’s biggest-listed player in the sector, Baoshan Iron & Steel, said it would cut September prices of its main products, the company’s third price cut since June.

* CK Life Sciences International (Holdings) Inc proposed a spin-off of its business of research and development of immunotherapy solutions for cancer on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange. It said it has obtained confirmation from the Hong Kong bourse but size and price range of the spin-off have yet to be finalised. For statement, here

* Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said its total sales volume for July was 28,322 units, up 30 percent over the same month last year, but was down 18 percent from June due to seasonal reasons. Its export volume was maintained at over 10,000 units in July. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)