Hong Kong shares seen higher, bounded by recent range

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start higher on Tuesday, trading in the same 240-point range in which they have been bound for more than a week, before more macroeconomic data from Europe and the United States.

Anuhui Conch Cement, CLP Holdings and China Power are among a bunch of companies expected to post first half earnings later on Tuesday.

On Monday, the benchmark Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 20,081.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.9 percent at 9,814.6.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.7 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.5 percent at 0044 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* John Swire & Sons (H.K.), the largest shareholder of Swire Properties, is selling its shares in the Hong Kong property developer to raise up to HK$5.13 billion ($661.27 million), Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported. IFR said the deal would involve 234 million shares and is being marketed at a price range of HK$21.47 to HK$21.94. There is an upsize option of 54 million shares.

* Coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd’s second-quarter profit plunged on lower output after the Mongolian government suspended its mining license following a takeover bid by Chinese aluminum giant Chalco.

* MTR Corporation Ltd, a Hong Kong subway operator, posted a 33.2 percent decline in first half profit to HK$5.86 billion. Revenue rose to HK$17.15 billion during the period from 16.17 billion in the year same period a year.

* Standard Chartered Plc said on Monday it was in talks with New York’s banking regulator to try to settle allegations it hid transactions with Iran.

* HSBC won a legal bid on Monday to have members of the Occupy Hong Kong movement evicted from the open-air plaza beneath the bank’s Asian headquarters, bringing an end to one of the longest-running Occupy demonstrations.

* Shopping mall operator Renhe Commercial Holdings Co Ltd said it expected to see a decline in first half profit compared to the same period a year ago due to a decrease in revenue from the transfer of operation rights and a decrease in net valuation gain on investment properties. For a statement, here

* Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd said it would buy a total 35.3 percent equity interest in integrated power generation company Ningxia Electric Power for an aggregate 2.02 billion yuan as it aims to develop coal-electricity-aluminum industry in Ningxia. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)