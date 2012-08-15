FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares seen higher, StanChart eyed after NY regulator deal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen higher, StanChart eyed after NY regulator deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start
slightly higher on Wednesday, with stronger-than-expected U.S.
retail sales likely to boost exporter names such as Li & Fung
.
    Standard Chartered Plc  will be in focus
after the British-based bank reached a $340 million settlement
with New York's bank regulator over transactions linked to Iran.
 
    Companies releasing first-half earnings later in the day
include Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings,
Tsingtao Brewery and China Yurun Food.
    On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent
at 20,291.7, but gains were capped below last Thursday's high at
20,300. This is also the top end of a 240-point range in which
the benchmark has moved for seven sessions. 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was flat at 0042
GMT. South Korean financial markets are closed for a national
holiday.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Luxury consumer stocks could be lifted after Estee Lauder
, Michael Kors and Saks Inc issued
bullish sales forecasts. 
    * US-listed Chinese display advertising company Focus Media
Holding Ltd is raising a $1.5 billion leveraged loan to
back a $3.5 billion buyout which will take the company private,
banking sources said on Tuesday. Focus Media is being bought by
a consortium which includes Carlyle Group, CITIC Capital
Partners, CDH Investments, China Everbright Ltd,
Fountainvest Partners and Focus Media's chairman, Jason Nanchun
Jiang. 
    * Insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp
, parent of Greenheart Group, said it filed
a reorganization plan in an Ontario court that would allow its
creditors to acquire its forestry assets. 
    * Chinese port investor and operator China Merchants
Holdings (International) Co Ltd said its
Shenzhen-listed China International Marine Containers (Group) Co
Ltd (CIMC) plans to change its listing venue to Hong
Kong by way of introduction without raising capital, and convert
all 1.43 billion B shares into H shares. 
    * Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday that
its July freight traffic fell 10.5 percent on weak air cargo
market demand, and its passenger throughput fell slightly
because of a severe tropical storm which hit operations towards
the end of July. 
    * CLP Holdings, a Hong Kong-based power utility,
may launch an initial public offering of its Australian unit
TRUenergy next year, although the company is also weighing other
options to finance its operations in the country.
 
    * Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said it is taking
legal advice on the decision notice by Macau government in
relation to a property project, and the appropriate actions to
be taken. For statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.