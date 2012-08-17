FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen higher, but weekly loss looms
August 17, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen higher, but weekly loss looms

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Friday, bolstered by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the
region's debt debacle, raising hopes of an imminent solution.
    Corporate earnings will stay a focus, with China Resources
Enterprise Ltd, China Resources Land Ltd,
Longfor Properties and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
 among a bunch of companies expected to post interim
results later in the day.
    On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index shed 0.5 percent to
19,963, closing below the 20,000 level for the first time since
Aug. 6. It is now down 0.9 percent on the week, poised for its
first weekly loss in three. 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent
at 0040 GMT.

    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco), China's top
producer of the lightweight metal, flagged a first-half net loss
on Thursday, throwing a fresh spotlight on its $926 million bid
for Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources 
. 
    * Brazil's Vale , the world's No. 2 mining
company, expects iron ore prices to start recovering in
September due to falling stocks in China, Chief Executive Murilo
Ferreira said on Thursday. 
    * China-backed Canadian oil explorer Sunshine Oilsands Ltd
 plans a secondary listing in Toronto by the end of
this year, after raising about $580 million in a Hong Kong
initial public offering in March, its chief executive said.
 
    * China's Sinopec Corp will start up in November a
200,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude processing unit at its
Maoming plant, industry sources said, part of a $1.1 billion
expansion scheme that is the company's largest in two years.
 
    * G-Resources Group Ltd said it planned to issue
2.041 billion new shares at HK$0.38 apiece, representing a 12.6
percent discount to the previous close, raising HK$776 million
for capital expenditure and working capital. For statement, here
 
    * ZTE Corp said Union Eternal Engineering Ltd
petitioned for the liquidation of the company and its unit ZTE
(H.K.) Ltd regarding payment of an outstanding amount of HK$3
million payable by ZTE in relation to a cooperative engineering
service project during 2008-2011. ZTE said the case would not
have any material adverse impact on its financial conditions and
operating results. For statement, here
    * China Power International Development Ltd said
it would issue 443.25 million new shares at HK$2.10 each in a
share sale and would issue 1.14 billion yuan in bonds, raising
about US$300 million for capital expenditure, repayment of
existing borrowings and for general working capital. For
statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

