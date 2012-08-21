Hong Kong shares seen higher, CNOOC, Belle earnings eyed

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may edge up on Tuesday, but gains are seen capped at resistance that have bounded the Hang Seng Index for the past two weeks, with investors' focus likely trained mainly on corporate earnings, Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd, China-focused footwear distributor Belle International and China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group are among companies expected to post their second-quarter results. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index edged down 0.06 percent to 20,104.27, paring midday losses to return above the 20,000-point level. Chart resistance is seen at around 20,300, which has capped gains on the benchmark index for more than two weeks. Turnover neared 2012 lows, but short selling interest stayed high. Shorts accounted for 11 percent of total turnover on Monday, above the historical 8 percent average. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at 0045 GMT. HIGHLIGHTS: * Coal-fired electric power plant operator Datang International Power posted a 24 percent rise in first-half net profit to 1.15 billion yuan. * China's state-owned PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd reported a 23.6 rise in net profit for the first six months of the year on Monday, driven by steady growth in auto insurance sales and tighter underwriting standards. * Property developer Hopewell Holdings Ltd said its profit for the full year ended June fell 35 percent year on year to HK$3.6 billion. * Instant noodle maker Tingyi Holdings Corp posted its first annual profit decline in three quarters, but shares hit a 3-month high on Monday on optimism cost controls will improve margins for the rest of the year. * Henderson Investment Ltd warned of a substantial decrease in profit attributable to equity shareholders for the six months ended 30 June, as compared to HK$56 million in a year ago period, as it failed to put forward any formal proposal or compensation offer regarding toll fee collection rights of Qianjiang Third Bridge in China's Hangzhou. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)