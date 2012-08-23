FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen lower ahead of China flash PMI, earnings
August 23, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen lower ahead of China flash PMI, earnings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
lower on Thursday as the market braces for the release of a
preliminary survey of China's August  manufacturing activity
that could point to the slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy extending into the third quarter.
    That could amplify the market's reaction to weak corporate
earnings, potentially delaying the prospects for a recovery.
    PetroChina Co Ltd, China Unicom, Ping An
Insurance and China Minsheng Bank are among
companies expected to post first-half corporate results later on
Thursday.
    On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index shed 1.1 percent to
19,887.8, closing below the 20,000 mark for only the second time
since Aug. 3. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.3 percent. 
    Turnover declined marginally on Wednesday from Tuesday.
Short selling accounted for 9.3 percent of total turnover on
Wednesday, above the historical 8 percent average but the lowest
since Aug. 9.
    Other key markets in Asia were weaker on Thursday, with
Japan's Nikkei down 0.6 percent and South Korea's KOSPI
 down 0.4 percent at 0047 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * China's No. 2 sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd,
posted an 85 percent slide in first-half net profit on
Wednesday, as unsold inventories piled up and marketing costs
rose in the face of heightened competition and slower domestic
economic growth. Li Ning, which competes with larger rivals ANTA
Sports Products, Adidas and Nike,
warned that full-year revenue would fall and it may post a loss.
 
    * ZTE Corp, the world's fourth-biggest mobile
phone vendor and fifth-ranked telecoms gear maker, posted an 85
percent drop in quarterly profit, as the Chinese firm's margins
were squeezed by sluggish equipment sales and fierce competition
in handsets. 
    * Timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group
Ltd, a unit of insolvent Chinese forestry company
Sino-Forest Corp, said on Wednesday that Hong Kong's
Securities and Futures Commission had ended an investigation
into the company. 
    * Henderson Land Development Co Ltd said its first
half net profit fell 12 percent to HK$7.73 billion ($996.56
million). 
    * CSR Corporation , the world's No. 2
railway equipment maker, posted a 6.2 percent fall in first half
net profit to 1.92 billion yuan ($302.28 million).
   
    * China's top pharmaceutical supply chain management
services provider Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said its net
profit for the first half of 2012 rose 22.3 percent year on year
to 959.1 million yuan, on growth of its distribution and
pharmacy networks and pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.
For statement, here
    * Restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd
 said its January-June profit fell 81.6 percent year on
year to HK$46.9 million while turnover decreased 9.2 percent to
HK$1.5 billion as rental, staff and inventories costs increased.
For statement, here.
 ($1 = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollars, 6.3518 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
