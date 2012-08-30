FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen lower, 200-day MA in danger
August 30, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen lower, 200-day MA in danger

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start
lower on Thursday and could break below a key long-term chart
support with investors staying on the sidelines, as they had all
week, ahead of Friday's meeting of central bankers in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming. 
    The Chinese banking sector could come under some pressure
after Agricultural Bank of China, the country's No.3
lender, posted a second-quarter profit late on Wednesday that
missed analyst expectations as a liberalisation of interest
rates in the country made loans less profitable by pushing up
the rates paid for deposits. 
    Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank
of Communications, the mainland's biggest and
fifth-biggest lenders respectively, are expected to post their
first half results later in the day.
    CITIC Securities and Zoomlion Heavy Industry
 are two other notable companies among others also
reporting earnings later on Thursday.
    On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1
percent at 19,788.5, bouncing off its 200-day moving average for
a third straight day. That support is now at about 19,766, a
level it has closed above for all but one session for almost a
month. 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.2 percent
at 0046 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Despite some dissent in Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's cabinet, the odds look favorable for China's
state-owned CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion bid to take over
Nexen Inc, the Canadian oil producer, as Ottawa starts
a formal review of the deal. 
    * China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd, operator of the
world's largest bulk cargo fleet, posted on Wednesday its sixth
consecutive quarterly loss and said the outlook for the industry
remained bleak as a result of a supply glut. 
    * SouthGobi Resources Ltd  said the
proposed sale of the Tsagaan Tolgoi thermal coal project in
Mongolia to Australian-listed Modun Resources Ltd has
been cancelled. 
    * China CITIC Bank Corporation Ltd  
said its first half net profit rose 29 percent to 19.4 billion
yuan. 
    * Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed
steelmaker, expects the third quarter to be the "most difficult"
of the year, but the company should avoid any losses over the
period, executives said on Wednesday. 
    * European Union competition regulators have extended the
deadline to decide whether to clear a 1.3 billion euro ($1.6
billion) bid by Hutchison 3G, the Austrian unit of Hutchison
Whampoa, for France Telecom's Orange Austria
unit by three days to Nov. 30 on Wednesday. 
    * Property developer Sino Land Co Ltd said its net
profit fell 6 percent to HK$9.9 billion. 
    * Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, China's
second-largest automaker, said on Wednesday its first-half
earnings fell 8 percent from a year earlier. 
    * Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd said
its first half net profit jumped 41.6 percent tp 1.33 billion
yuan. 
    * Jiangxi Copper  said its net profit
for the first half of 2012 fell 38 percent to 2.67 billion yuan.
 
    * ENN Energy Holdings Limited and China Petroleum
& Chemical Corporation said MOFCOM was still reviewing
the transaction regarding their offers to buy out China Gas. For
statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)

