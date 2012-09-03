Hong Kong shares seen lower, worse-than-expected China PMI weighs

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start the week lower on Monday after data over the weekend showed China's official factory purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell more than expected, suggesting the economic slowdown could extend into a seventh quarter. China's official PMI, one of the earliest indicators of the state of the world's second-largest economy, fell more than expected to 49.2 in August from 50.1 in July. The Hang Seng Index shed 0.4 percent on Friday to close at 19,482.6, holding above the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from June lows to August highs at about 19,443. The benchmark lost 1.6 percent in August, its first monthly loss in three months. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.9 percent at 0038 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Some phonemakers are quietly exploring alternatives to the Android operating system implicated in the Samsung-Apple ruling, industry watchers say, despite their public pronouncements they are sticking with the technology. The impact could hit smaller vendors that use Android like HTC, ZTE, and Sony. Android is used in more than two thirds of smart phones. * China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd has formed a joint venture with Huaneng Renewables on wind and solar power development. * GOME Electrical Appliances, China's No. 2 home appliance chain, reported a first-half loss as expected, and said profitability should improve thanks to lower costs and a likely pick-up in its online business. * Sports shoe maker Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd posted a 22.3 percent rise in 9-month profit to $427.9 million for the period ended in June. * China's Weichai Power Co Ltd will pay 467 million euros ($584 million)to take a 25 percent stake in German forklift truck maker Kion Group, the two companies said on Friday. * China's top refined copper producer Jiangxi Copper Company said it has started trial production this month at a 400,000-tonne-per-year manufacturing plant that uses refined copper, boosting demand prospects in the world's largest copper consuming country. * Brazilian miner Vale signed an agreement to sell 10 large iron ore carriers for $600 million to Polaris Shipping Co Ltd, and will instead lease the vessels, it said on Friday in a filing. * Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd said a number of interested parties are initiating talks with the company regarding sales of its brewery business and assets, but no transactions and decisions have yet been made. For statement, here * Yanchang Petroleum International Ltd said its major shareholder Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum (Group) Co Ltd had agreed to increase its stake in the company to 29.69 percent from 16.33 percent for HK$663 million. The company will use the proceeds to fund its oil and gas business and the exploitation of the oil field blocks in Madagascar. For statement, here * Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Ltd said state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. would buy 19.9 percent stake in the company for up to HK$603.3 million and would make a general offer of up to HK$1.70 per share, a 17.2 percent premium over the previouse close. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)