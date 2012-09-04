Hong Kong shares seen lower; AIA lockup expires

HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start lower on Tuesday, tracking regional bourses lower on deepening worries about slowing global economic growth after weak factory data from Europe overnight. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent at 0045 GMT. AIA Group will be in focus as a lock-up agreement preventing American International Group from selling its 18.6 percent stake in AIA expires on Sept. 4. The stake is worth about $7.6 billion. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 19,559.2, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.1 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Chalco has dropped its $926 million bid for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd in the face of stiff political opposition. * The state parent of Asia's largest refiner, Sinopec Corp , has set up a giant refining and petrochemical engineering and construction company, Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co Ltd, that state media say is expected to be listed in Hong Kong by 2014. * Mongolia Energy Corporation Ltd warned it may record a substantial gross loss from operations for the interim period ending 30 September, due to weak sales. For statement, here * Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp said it had sold 11.61 percent of Wei Chuan Foods Corporation to its major shareholder Ting Hsin (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp for $62.3 million, reducing its stake in the Taiwan-based condiments, canned foods, drinks and frozen goods maker to 5.55 percent. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)